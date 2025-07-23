Hillary Clinton 'Was On Heavy Tranquilizers in Disturbing Video' and 'Hid Major Health Issues' During 2016 Election — Tulsi Gabbard Claims As Latest Epstein 'Distraction' Drops
Hillary Clinton's health was much-discussed during her 2016 presidential run, and a newly declassified report claims she had serious medical issues and was on "heavy tranquilizers" during her campaign, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard unleashed on Clinton, 77, in a press conference to discuss the documents on Wednesday, July 23.
She claimed the intelligence community "intentionally suppressed intelligence" that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "saving the most damaging material that he had in his possession about Hillary Clinton until after her potential and likely victory" and was going to use it against her had she come out victorious over Donald Trump.
'A Daily Regimen of Heavy Tranquilizers'
"There were high-level DNC emails that detailed evidence of Hillary's, quote, psycho emotional problems, uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression and cheerfulness, and that then Secretary Clinton was allegedly on a daily regimen of heavy tranquilizers," Gabbard, 44, said about the newly declassified 17-page report by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence from 2020.
The report claimed Clinton was placed on the tranquilizers out of her fear of possibly losing the election, as she was "obsessed with a thirst for power."
The documents also alleged that there was evidence that Clinton suffered from severe health ailments such as type 2 diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, ischemic heart disease, and deep vein thrombosis.
It stated that "then-President Barack Obama and other Democratic party leaders found the state of Clinton's health "extraordinarily alarming" and felt it could have a "serious negative impact" on her election prospects.
Disturbing Video Resurfaces
The revelations about Clinton's alleged health battles caused a video to resurface of the former Secretary of State nearly collapsing while unsteady on her feet. She had to be helped into a van by aides after attending a 9/11 memorial service in New York in September 2016.
One user on X who reposted the video claimed: "When Hillary was tossed in the van like a slab of beef, it was likely because she was on tranquilizers for psycho-emotional problems and suffering from type 2 diabetes and ischemic heart disease. Not because she was dehydrated?! Well I’m shocked."
At the time when the video surfaced in 2016, Clinton's team blamed her collapse on the heat and said that she was dehydrated due to her grueling campaign schedule. They later claimed she had been given a pneumonia diagnosis before attending the event, and was "recovering well with antibiotics and rest."
Russiagate
The information about Clinton's health came as part of a broader investigation by Gabbard into whether Obama, 63, and members of the intelligence community worked to craft the Russiagate scandal against Trump, 79, after he won the presidential election in 2016.
"There is irrefutable evidence that detailed how President Obama and his national security team directed the creation of an intelligence community assessment that they knew was false,” Gabbard told reporters at the briefing.
"They manufactured findings from shoddy sources, they suppressed evidence and credible intelligence that disproved their false claims. They disobeyed traditional trade craft intelligence community standards and withheld the truth from the American people. In doing so, they conspired to subvert the will of the American people,” she continued, later adding that it amounted to “a year-long coup against the incoming president United States, Donald Trump."
Trump claimed the former president was the "ringleader" of Russiagate, and demanded that he be criminally investigated.
Obama denied the allegations through his spokesman on Tuesday, July 22, saying in a statement: "Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response. But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one."
Distraction From Epstein
The Obama and Clinton information released by Gabbard has been derided in some circles as a way for Trump's Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to distract from her claims that there was no "client list" related to late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Much of the MAGA community was up in arms when Bondi made the statement earlier in July, despite saying she had the Epstein file on her desk in February.
On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Bondi told Trump that his name appeared "multiple times" in the Epstein files.
"This is another fake news story, just like the previous story by The Wall Street Journal," the White House communications director told the publication in a statement.
The newspaper previously reported that a bawdy letter from Trump was included in a leather-bound book of notes from Epstein's friends put together as a keepsake for his 50th birthday in 2003.
Trump called that report "fake" and sued the publication and its owner, Rupert Murdoch.
While the tycoon appeared friendly with Epstein earlier in his career, Trump has repeatedly said he was "not a fan" of the financier, who was found dead in his New York prison cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges of sex trafficking minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.