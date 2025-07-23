Hillary Clinton 'Was On Heavy Tranquilizers in Disturbing Video' and 'Hid Major Health Issues' During 2016 Election — Tulsi Gabbard Claims As Latest Epstein 'Distraction' Drops

Hillary Clinton's health was much-discussed during her 2016 presidential run, and a newly declassified report claims she had serious medical issues and was on "heavy tranquilizers" during her campaign, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard unleashed on Clinton, 77, in a press conference to discuss the documents on Wednesday, July 23.

She claimed the intelligence community "intentionally suppressed intelligence" that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "saving the most damaging material that he had in his possession about Hillary Clinton until after her potential and likely victory" and was going to use it against her had she come out victorious over Donald Trump.