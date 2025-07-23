Matthew Perry Case Update: Disgraced Doctor Who Called 'Friends' Star a 'Moron' Pleads Guilty to Selling Beloved Actor Deadly Drug Ketamine

Perry's death on Oct. 28, 2023, was a result of the acute effects of ketamine and subsequent drowning, according to an autopsy report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office.

In August 2024, prosecutors announced the arrests of Plasencia, Erik Fleming, Jasveen Sangha, Mark Chavez and Kenneth Iwamasa.

During a court hearing Wednesday, he pled guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine as part of a plea deal. As part of the plea agreement, which was reached last month, prosecutors will drop three additional distribution charges and two counts of falsifying records.

Plasencia, 43, was to have gone on trial in August. The only words he spoke during the hearing came when asked if his lawyers had considered all the possibilities of pleas and sentencing in the case. Plasencia simply replied, "They’ve considered everything."