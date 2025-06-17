Your tip
Matthew Perry's Doctor Facing 40 Years Behind Bars After Finally Agreeing to Plead Guilty to Plying Tragic 'Friends' Star With Killer Ketamine

Matthew Perry's doctor is facing 40 years behind bars after finally pleading guilty to plying the 'Friends' star with ketamine.

June 17 2025, Published 9:11 a.m. ET

June 17 2025, Published 9:11 a.m. ET

Matthew Perry’s doctor is facing 40 years behind bars after agreeing to plead guilty to giving the Friends star ketamine before his tragic overdose.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Dr Salvador Plasencia will now admit to four counts of distribution of ketamine, according to prosecutors.

Guilty Plea

Dr Salvador Plasencia will now admit to four counts of distribution of ketamine, according to prosecutors.

Sitcom star Perry, famous for playing wise-cracking Chandler Bing, was found floating face down and unresponsive in the hot tub of his home in Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles on October 28, 2023.

His death was a result of from acute effects of ketamine and subsequent drowning, according to an autopsy report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office.

In August 2024, prosecutors announced the arrests of Plasencia, Erik Fleming, Jasveen Sangha, Mark Chavez and Kenneth Iwamasa.

Star's Addiction Worsened

Perry's drug woes accelerated after he was plied with ketamine by Plasencia.

Plasencia is said to have allegedly kept supplying drugs to Perry up to a point where the Friends star's addiction worsened and he turned to street dealers to score ketamine for cheaper and quicker

Federal prosecutors said that in the weeks leading up to Perry's death, he fell back into addiction, which "spiraled out of control" during the fall of 2023.

The doctors' charges include one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, seven counts of distribution of ketamine, and two counts of altering and falsifying documents or records related to the federal investigation into Perry's death.

Found Dead In Hot Tub

The actor was found floating face down and unresponsive in his hot tub.

Plasencia had initially pleaded not guilty to all charges but has reportedly agreed to change his plea now in exchange for his cooperation.

An official confirmation of the change is expected in the coming weeks after a trial was scheduled to start in August.

The U.S. Attorney's Office alleges Plasencia and four other defendants took advantage of Perry's addiction as they sold and administered ketamine.

In late September 2023, Salvador and Chavez coordinated with Iwamasa, Perry's assistant, to distribute ketamine to the beloved actor, 54.

Perry's addiction 'spiraled out of control' during the fall of 2023.

In a text exchange between Plasencia and Chavez, the suspects discussed how much they were going to charge Perry, with Plasencia writing, "I wonder how much this moron will pay" and "Let's find out."

Between September and October 2023, Plasencia, Chavez, and Iwamasa distributed approximately 20 vials of ketamine to Perry, prosecutors said.

Plasencia and Chavez profited about $55,000, charging the actor $2,000 for a vial of ketamine that cost them $12.

Investigators said the two dishonest doctors "took advantage of Perry's addiction to enrich themselves," with Plasencia saying he "wanted to be Mr. Perry's sole source of supply for drugs."

Perry's career exploded after starring in 'Friends' alongside David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc.

On certain occasions, Plasencia injected Perry with ketamine and watched as the actor would "freeze and his blood pressure spike."

Three other defendants have also agreed to plead guilty in exchange for their cooperation

Sangha, who police claim was nicknamed "The Ketamine Queen of North Hollywood," is now the only one charged who remains with a non guilty plea

Perry struggled with addiction for years with it first becoming public during his time starring in Friends.

He quickly shot to fame alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer until the show ended in 2004.

