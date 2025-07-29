Bryan Kohberger's Victim Kaylee Goncalves' Sister Reveals Shocking Comments She Kept Out Of Verbal Court Beatdown — As She Was 'Ready to Be Arrested'

Alivea Goncalves shook the court on July 23 after she told her sibling's murderer exactly what was on her mind following his disturbing crime.

Bryan Kohberger was demolished by his victims' loved ones before he was sentenced, including Kaylee Goncalves' sister, who revealed exactly what she kept out of her blistering statement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I was fueled by seeing the rage on his face," Alivea recalled. "Man ... was he mad. That was obviously a big point of why I did what I did, to make him feel small."

She raged at the time: "Your motives are shallow. You are not profound. You're pathetic. No one is scared of you today. No one is impressed. No one thinks that you are important," as Kohberger coldly stared back.

"I was prepared to be arrested that day," Alivea said during an interview with ABC News . During her statement, Alivea called Kohberger a "delusional, pathetic, hypochondriac loser who thought you were so much smarter than everybody else. All of that effort just to seem important."

Alivea also made clear if Kohberger hadn't "attacked them in their sleep in the middle of the night like a pedophile, Kaylee would have kicked your f------ a--."

The statement, however, was missing more brutal shots at the killer, according to Alivea, after she realized Kohberger's mother and sister were in attendance.

She said: "I didn't anticipate his mother and sister being there, and I had specific lines that were directed towards his relationship with his mother and directed towards the shame that he has caused his family, and how the ultimate move of a coward is for him to sit behind bars while the rest of his family has to bear the real weight, the shame of what he's done."

"I got up there knowing that my speech wasn't to Kaylee and Maddie it was for them, Alivea said. "I just wanted to reclaim their power."