Bryan Kohberger's Victim Kaylee Goncalves' Sister Reveals Shocking Comments She Kept Out Of Verbal Court Beatdown — As She Was 'Ready to Be Arrested'

Bryan Kohberger can thank his mom for Alivea Goncalves not destroying him even more.

July 29 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Bryan Kohberger was demolished by his victims' loved ones before he was sentenced, including Kaylee Goncalves' sister, who revealed exactly what she kept out of her blistering statement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Alivea Goncalves shook the court on July 23 after she told her sibling's murderer exactly what was on her mind following his disturbing crime.

'I Was Fueled By Seeing His Rage'

Photo of Bryan Kohberger
Source: MEGA

Kohberger was laid into by his victims' families, including Kaylee's sister, Alivea.

"I was prepared to be arrested that day," Alivea said during an interview with ABC News. During her statement, Alivea called Kohberger a "delusional, pathetic, hypochondriac loser who thought you were so much smarter than everybody else. All of that effort just to seem important."

She raged at the time: "Your motives are shallow. You are not profound. You're pathetic. No one is scared of you today. No one is impressed. No one thinks that you are important," as Kohberger coldly stared back.

"I was fueled by seeing the rage on his face," Alivea recalled. "Man ... was he mad. That was obviously a big point of why I did what I did, to make him feel small."

Alivea also made clear if Kohberger hadn't "attacked them in their sleep in the middle of the night like a pedophile, Kaylee would have kicked your f------ a--."

The statement, however, was missing more brutal shots at the killer, according to Alivea, after she realized Kohberger's mother and sister were in attendance.

She said: "I didn't anticipate his mother and sister being there, and I had specific lines that were directed towards his relationship with his mother and directed towards the shame that he has caused his family, and how the ultimate move of a coward is for him to sit behind bars while the rest of his family has to bear the real weight, the shame of what he's done."

"I got up there knowing that my speech wasn't to Kaylee and Maddie it was for them, Alivea said. "I just wanted to reclaim their power."

A Life Behind Bars Awaits

Photo of Bryan Kohberger in Court
Source: @LAW&CRIME/YOUTUBE

'No one is scared of you today,' Alivea told the cold killer in court.

The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to killing Goncalves and fellow college students Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xanda Kernodl. He was officially sentenced to four life sentences – one for each victim.

Given his chance to speak, Kohberger uttered: "I respectfully decline."

Kohberger is expected to rot at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution. The prison opened in 1989 and houses notable prisoners, including Chad Daybell, who was convicted in the 2019 killings of his first wife and two of his second wife's children.

The facility has faced criticism over its treatment of inmates in solitary confinement, as well as for its poor conditions, which, according to the Idaho Statesman, led to a mass six-day hunger strike in 2024 in protest of its conditions.

Kohberger was sentenced to four life sentences.

The inmates who participated in the protest noted several issues with the prison, which is surrounded by a double perimeter fence reinforced with razor wire, according to its website. They claimed there are delays in access to medical care, long bouts of isolation, and recreational "cages.

According to the publication, these "cages" were described as "large chain link-like metal boxes each man is placed into, littered with human urine and feces that have soaked into the concrete.

The prison, however, denied the allegations, claiming the "recreation enclosures" are regularly cleaned, and said inmates may request the vents in their cells be cleaned if needed.

