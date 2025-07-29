Stephen Colbert's Plans To Go Nuclear: Late Night Host Invites Trump On Show To 'Ambush' Prez — Just Days After The Don Boasts About Program Being Canceled

Colbert's arrival at CBS late-night in 2015 signaled a noticeable change in tone from previous talk show hosts. Rather than focus on humor that appealed to a mass audience, the former Comedy Central star dove deeply into politics and made then-presidential candidate Trump a target of frequent barbs. Colbert's rage towards the tycoon only escalated during his first presidential term, and Trump continued to remain the main topic of his monologues.

Former Tonight Show host Jay Leno, 75, blasted the likes of Colbert and Kimmel for turning their late-night talk shows away from broad comedy and into preaching and pandering to one side of the political spectrum.

“I love political humor, don’t get me wrong, but what happens is people wind up cozying too much to one side or the other. I don’t think anybody wants to hear a lecture," the former NBC star explained in a July 27 interview.

“Why shoot for half an audience? Why not try to get the whole? I like to bring people into the big picture. I don’t understand why you would alienate one particular group,” Leno continued. “Or just don’t do it at all. I’m not saying you have to throw your support or whatever, but just do what’s funny.”

“It was fun to me when I got hate letters: ‘You and your Republican friends’ [or] ‘Well, I hope you and your Democratic buddies are happy’... over the same joke,” the funnyman recalled. “I go, ‘Well, that’s good.’ That’s how you get a whole audience. [Nowadays], you have to be content with half the audience because you have to give your opinion.”