Pamela Anderson, 58, And Liam Neeson, 73, Caught 'Making Out' on Live Television — as 'The Naked Gun' Co-Stars Continue to Dodge Dating Rumors

On Tuesday morning, Anderson, 58, and Neeson, 73, appeared to be having a passionate moment – which the cameras were able to catch.

Morning show host Craig Melvin didn't hold back with questions regarding their relationship status as dating rumors continue to swirl.

Melvin asked: "What’s the deal here? You’re both single right now. There’s clearly chemistry on display throughout this film. Are you two an item?"

Neeson looked stunned before he replied: "Craig!"