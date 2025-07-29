Pamela Anderson, 58, And Liam Neeson, 73, Caught 'Making Out' on Live Television — as 'The Naked Gun' Co-Stars Continue to Dodge Dating Rumors
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson were caught packing on the PDA on live morning television.
RadarOnline.com can reveal The Naked Gun co-stars snuck in a quick "make-out session" while appearing on the TODAY show to promote their new film as they continue to avoid questions about their rumored romance.
Kiss Cam!
On Tuesday morning, Anderson, 58, and Neeson, 73, appeared to be having a passionate moment – which the cameras were able to catch.
Morning show host Craig Melvin didn't hold back with questions regarding their relationship status as dating rumors continue to swirl.
Melvin asked: "What’s the deal here? You’re both single right now. There’s clearly chemistry on display throughout this film. Are you two an item?"
Neeson looked stunned before he replied: "Craig!"
Anderson added: "I don’t understand the question."
Melvin stressed to the stars: "Don't lie to the camera!"
While both seemingly trying to play off any dating speculation, Neeson continued: "I had never met Pamela before. We met on set. And we discovered we had a lovely, budding chemistry—as two actors.
"It’s like, ‘Oh, this is nice. Let’s not mold this. Let’s just let it breathe.’ And that’s what we did."
Melvin added: "We want you to come back whenever it’s official. America’s here for it, we’re here for whatever it turns into."
Too Hot For Set
Neeson added fuel to the dating rumors after he admitted "sex scenes" with the former Baywatch star were his favorite part of their new movie.
And the single star said the pair was given an "intimacy coordinator" to oversee their racy scenes in the upcoming comedy.
Neeson said: "I'd never had one (an intimacy coordinator) before. But she was in the background. There was no kind of, 'OK! Excuse me!'"
Anderson chimed in that the coordinator knew when to walk away and joked that she stormed off, with Neeson claiming she threw her hands up in the air and said: "I can’t take this! This is too hot for me. I'm going for coffee."
Madly In Love
Neeson, who admitted he was "madly in love" with the Hollywood siren back in October, gushed over her previous performance in The Last Showgirl saying he was impressed.
He added of her Golden Globe-nominated performance: "She was real. She was funny. Incredibly sexy."
Despite the chemistry between Neeson and Anderson, she previously attempted to shut down any possibility. of a new romance.
"I think I have a friend forever in Liam and we definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving, and he’s a good guy," she said.
"He really is a silly guy. He acts like a silly little boy sometimes."
Neeson and Anderson have separately faced heartbreaks with their love lives.
The Hollywood actor had been married to actress Natasha Richardson for 15 years when she died in a skiing accident in 2009 at just 45 years old.
Neeson, who was left to raise their two sons, Micheal, now 30, and Daniel, 28, without his wife, struggled with her death.
Anderson has struggled with romance and has been divorced five times.
On Tuesday morning, a source told People magazine the two are "officially dating."
The insider added: "It's a budding romance in the early stages. It's sincere, and it's clear they're smitten with each other."