Hero NYPD Cop Killed in Skyscraper Massacre Was Father-of-Two Who Was Expecting His Third Child in Just Days

Details have emerged on the slain New York Police Department officer being hailed as a "hero" following a mass shooting at a Manhattan office building.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Officer Didarul Islam was a 36-year-old father-of-two who was expecting his third child with his wife in a matter of days when his life was tragically cut short by gunman Shane Devon Tamura.

Chilling surveillance footage captured Tamura, 27, carrying an M4 rifle as he walked into 345 Park Avenue on Monday, July 28.

Upon entering the building, Tamura "immediately opened fire" on Islam, who was the first victim in the attack. The gunman shot several other people, killing three, before he took his own life.