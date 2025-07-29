Your tip
Hero NYPD Cop Killed in Skyscraper Massacre Was Father-of-Two Who Was Expecting His Third Child in Just Days

Photo of Officer Didarul Islam
Source: SUPPLIED

Officer Didarul Islam was the first victim in gunman Shane Devon Tamura's attack at 345 Park Avenue.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 29 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Details have emerged on the slain New York Police Department officer being hailed as a "hero" following a mass shooting at a Manhattan office building.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Officer Didarul Islam was a 36-year-old father-of-two who was expecting his third child with his wife in a matter of days when his life was tragically cut short by gunman Shane Devon Tamura.

Chilling surveillance footage captured Tamura, 27, carrying an M4 rifle as he walked into 345 Park Avenue on Monday, July 28.

Upon entering the building, Tamura "immediately opened fire" on Islam, who was the first victim in the attack. The gunman shot several other people, killing three, before he took his own life.

'He Was Protecting New Yorkers'

Photo of Officer Didarul Islam
Source: SUPPLIED

Officer Islam was a father-of-two expecting his third child with his wife when he was killed.

Islam joined the NYPD in 2021 and regularly served the Bronx's 47th precinct. He was working in private security for Rudin Management Company when the chaotic scene unfolded on Monday night.

New York City Mayor and former NYPD officer Eric Adams spoke of Islam's courage and commitment to the department at a press conference on Tuesday.

Adams reportedly said: "He was doing what he does best, as all members of the police department carry out, he was saving lives.

"He was protecting New Yorkers. He's an immigrant from Bangladesh, and he loved this city, and everyone we spoke with stated he was a person of faith and a person who believed in God and believed in living out the life of a godly person."

Officer 'Made the Ultimate Sacrifice'

Photo of 345 Park Avenue
Source: MEGA

NYPD commissioner Jessica Tisch said Islam 'died as he lived: a hero.'

NYPD commissioner Jessica Tisch said Islam "made the ultimate sacrifice" and "died as he lived: a hero."

Tisch told the press: "He was doing the job that we asked him to do. He put himself in harm's way, he made the ultimate sacrifice – shot in cold blood, wearing a uniform that stood for the promise that he made to the city.

"I want to extend my profound sympathies to all of the victims and their families and to the brave NYPD cops who today lost a brother."

Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry called Islam's murder "devastating."

Photo of employees barricading their office at 345 Park Avenue
Source: SUPPLIED

Mayor Eric Adams said Islam died 'protecting New Yorkers.'

"He was a hardworking police officer who was proud, we know from hearing from his family, to put on that uniform and shield of a New York City police officer," Hendry said.

"Every day, he went out and did his job, and he went out every single day to provide for his family, whether it was overtime or whatever he had to do to provide for this family."

As RadarOnline.com reported, the shooter is believed to have targeted the building where NFL offices are headquartered because he blamed the league for his alleged CTE injury.

Gunman's Suicide Note

Photo of Shane Devon Tamura
Source: SUPPLIED

Shane Devon Tamura is believed to have blamed the NFL for his alleged CTE injury.

Tamura, a former standout Southern California high school football player, was discovered with a suicide note in his pocket.

His note read: "Terry Long football gave me CTE, and it caused me to drink a gallon of antifreeze. You can't go against the NFL; they'll squash you.

"Study my brain, please. I'm sorry. Tell Rick I'm sorry for everything."

Tisch noted Tamura "has a documented mental health history" and recently drove across country from Las Vegas to NYC.

