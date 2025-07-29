Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell Was 'Questioned Directly' About Prince Andrew's Friendship With Pedo Epstein in Immunized Tell-All With Trump's Dept. of Justice

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell may have spilled all the details on Prince Andrew's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 29 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump’s Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche, questioned Ghislaine Maxwell about Prince Andrew's friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as the former madame looks to use her knowledge to get out of prison, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to insiders, Maxwell was asked about "100 different people," including the disgraced royal. Epstein's former girlfriend is said to have introduced Andrew to his eventual accuser, Virginia Giuffre.

Article continues below advertisement

Maxwell Spills It All

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Epstein's former girlfriend, Maxwell, was asked about Andrew during her meeting.

"No one was off limits," the source explained about the jailhouse meeting. "The interview was meticulous as it was long. Ghislaine was quizzed about everyone she knew in Epstein’s circle, including the Duke. Nothing was left on the table.”

According to her lawyer, David Oscar Markus, his client met with Blanche for two days: "We started this morning (Fri) right around 9 o’clock, and went to now lunchtime, and we’re finished after all day, yesterday and today.

"Ghislaine answered every single question asked of her over the last day and a half. She answered those questions honestly, truthfully, to the best of her ability."

Blanche added: "She never invoked a privilege. She never refused to answer a question. They asked about every single, every possible thing you could imagine. Everything."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

The convicted madam is currently serving 20 years behind bars for sex trafficking.

While the FBI cleared Andrew of any involvement in Epstein's alleged sex crimes following their investigation, he does have a long, vile history with the predator.

The 65-year-old is believed to have been friends with Epstein before and after his conviction, and the financier's sex-trafficking accuser, Giuffre, went to her grave insisting Andrew sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

In his tell-all book, Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, investigative reporter Dylan Howard writes Andrew's relationship with Epstein began in 1998.

"Epstein came into Prince Andrew’s life because (Epstein's partner and lover) Ghislaine Maxwell 'became friendly' with his scandal-scarred ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York," Howard writes.

"Fergie introduced Ghislaine to Prince Andrew and then Ghislaine introduced Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein."

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew's Vile Behavior

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Andrew, who was friends with Epstein, was accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre.

Following his divorce from Ferguson, Andrew welcomed Epstein into his life, which led to him crossing paths with Giuffre. Her alleged first encounter with Andrew took place at Maxwell's London home.

"He was groping me. He touched my breasts. He touched my ass," she claimed while recalling the alleged encounter. "He was not my type, but I’d been trained not only to not show my emotions, but to do what (was) wanted."

She added: "He proceeded to make love to me. He wasn’t rude. It wasn’t like rape, but it wasn’t like love, either. It was more like, 'I’m getting my business done.'"

Giuffre accused Andrew, 65, of sexually abusing her on three occasions when she was 17 years old, claims he denied. However, facing a civil lawsuit in New York, he opted to settle out of court in early 2022, reportedly paying his accuser $16million.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Officer Didarul Islam

Hero NYPD Cop Killed in Skyscraper Massacre Was Father-of-Two Who Was Expecting His Third Child in Just Days

Photo of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry's Revenge? Pop Star and Canada's Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Spark Romance Rumors With Cozy Date —After Ex Orlando Bloom Returns to 'Casual Flings'

A Free Woman?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: Metropolitan Detention Center Brooklyn

Maxwell is said to be hoping to receive a pardon from President Trump for her information.

As for Maxwell, she was arrested in July 2020 and found guilty of sex trafficking and assisting Epstein with his crimes. She is currently serving out her 20-year sentence at the low-security FCI Tallahassee prison in Florida.

The 63-year-old is now arguing that her conviction should be thrown out because Epstein’s 2007 non-prosecution agreement promised "the United States" would not charge any of his co-conspirators, named or unnamed, according to a July 28 filing to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"This case is about what the government promised, not what Epstein did," her attorneys told the justices in the brief.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.