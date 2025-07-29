Ghislaine Maxwell Was 'Questioned Directly' About Prince Andrew's Friendship With Pedo Epstein in Immunized Tell-All With Trump's Dept. of Justice
Donald Trump’s Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche, questioned Ghislaine Maxwell about Prince Andrew's friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as the former madame looks to use her knowledge to get out of prison, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to insiders, Maxwell was asked about "100 different people," including the disgraced royal. Epstein's former girlfriend is said to have introduced Andrew to his eventual accuser, Virginia Giuffre.
Maxwell Spills It All
"No one was off limits," the source explained about the jailhouse meeting. "The interview was meticulous as it was long. Ghislaine was quizzed about everyone she knew in Epstein’s circle, including the Duke. Nothing was left on the table.”
According to her lawyer, David Oscar Markus, his client met with Blanche for two days: "We started this morning (Fri) right around 9 o’clock, and went to now lunchtime, and we’re finished after all day, yesterday and today.
"Ghislaine answered every single question asked of her over the last day and a half. She answered those questions honestly, truthfully, to the best of her ability."
Blanche added: "She never invoked a privilege. She never refused to answer a question. They asked about every single, every possible thing you could imagine. Everything."
While the FBI cleared Andrew of any involvement in Epstein's alleged sex crimes following their investigation, he does have a long, vile history with the predator.
The 65-year-old is believed to have been friends with Epstein before and after his conviction, and the financier's sex-trafficking accuser, Giuffre, went to her grave insisting Andrew sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.
In his tell-all book, Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, investigative reporter Dylan Howard writes Andrew's relationship with Epstein began in 1998.
"Epstein came into Prince Andrew’s life because (Epstein's partner and lover) Ghislaine Maxwell 'became friendly' with his scandal-scarred ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York," Howard writes.
"Fergie introduced Ghislaine to Prince Andrew and then Ghislaine introduced Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein."
Andrew's Vile Behavior
Following his divorce from Ferguson, Andrew welcomed Epstein into his life, which led to him crossing paths with Giuffre. Her alleged first encounter with Andrew took place at Maxwell's London home.
"He was groping me. He touched my breasts. He touched my ass," she claimed while recalling the alleged encounter. "He was not my type, but I’d been trained not only to not show my emotions, but to do what (was) wanted."
She added: "He proceeded to make love to me. He wasn’t rude. It wasn’t like rape, but it wasn’t like love, either. It was more like, 'I’m getting my business done.'"
Giuffre accused Andrew, 65, of sexually abusing her on three occasions when she was 17 years old, claims he denied. However, facing a civil lawsuit in New York, he opted to settle out of court in early 2022, reportedly paying his accuser $16million.
A Free Woman?
As for Maxwell, she was arrested in July 2020 and found guilty of sex trafficking and assisting Epstein with his crimes. She is currently serving out her 20-year sentence at the low-security FCI Tallahassee prison in Florida.
The 63-year-old is now arguing that her conviction should be thrown out because Epstein’s 2007 non-prosecution agreement promised "the United States" would not charge any of his co-conspirators, named or unnamed, according to a July 28 filing to the U.S. Supreme Court.
"This case is about what the government promised, not what Epstein did," her attorneys told the justices in the brief.