Ghislaine Maxwell Was 'Questioned Directly' About Prince Andrew's Friendship With Pedo Epstein in Immunized Tell-All With Trump's Dept. of Justice

According to insiders , Maxwell was asked about "100 different people," including the disgraced royal. Epstein's former girlfriend is said to have introduced Andrew to his eventual accuser, Virginia Giuffre .

Donald Trump ’s Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche, questioned Ghislaine Maxwell about Prince Andrew 's friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein , as the former madame looks to use her knowledge to get out of prison, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"No one was off limits," the source explained about the jailhouse meeting. "The interview was meticulous as it was long. Ghislaine was quizzed about everyone she knew in Epstein’s circle, including the Duke. Nothing was left on the table.”

According to her lawyer, David Oscar Markus, his client met with Blanche for two days: "We started this morning (Fri) right around 9 o’clock, and went to now lunchtime, and we’re finished after all day, yesterday and today.

"Ghislaine answered every single question asked of her over the last day and a half. She answered those questions honestly, truthfully, to the best of her ability."

Blanche added: "She never invoked a privilege. She never refused to answer a question. They asked about every single, every possible thing you could imagine. Everything."