Jeffrey Epstein's Ex-Girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell Begs Supreme Court To Overturn Her Sex-Trafficking Conviction in Bombshell Filing — Days After Jailed Madame's Meeting With Trump's DOJ
Ghislaine Maxwell is arguing that her 2021 sex trafficking conviction should be thrown out because Jeffrey Epstein’s 2007 non-prosecution agreement promised "the United States" would not charge any of his co-conspirators, named or unnamed, according to a Monday, July 28, filing to the U.S. Supreme Court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Maxwell's lawyers say that includes the former socialite, and claim prosecutors twisted the language of the deal to go after her years later. The filing comes just days after President Trump's Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche, met with Maxwell in Tallahassee, Florida.
'Scapegoat'
Maxwell, 62, is not arguing innocence, but rather stating that the non-prosecution agreement applies to her, and that as a co-conspirator, she should never have been charged in the first place. She's currently serving a 20-year sentence after being found guilty on five sex trafficking-related charges involving minors.
"This case is about what the government promised, not what Epstein did," her attorneys told the justices in the brief.
Maxwell's lawyer, David Markus, said in a statement: "We are appealing not only to the Supreme Court but to the president himself to recognize how profoundly unjust it is to scapegoat Ghislaine Maxwell for Epstein’s crimes, especially when the government promised she would not be prosecuted."
In his deal with the feds in 2007, Epstein pled guilty to charges of solicitation of prostitution and solicitation of prostitution with a minor under the age of 18. He ended up serving only 13 months in a minimum security prison.
Epstein's former girlfriend is the only person serving time for their sex trafficking operation, where she allegedly procured underage girls for his sexual desires. The financier died in a New York City jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.
'No Asks and No Promises'
Maxwell spent two days talking to Blanche late last week, during which she was granted a limited form of immunity, according to sources. Her first session on July 24 reportedly lasted nine hours, while she spilled details to the fed for three hours the following day.
Markus, revealed that Maxwell was questioned about "maybe 100 different people" during her interview with the deputy attorney general. He said she answered "every question" and that "she didn't hold anything back."
He added: "There have been no asks and no promises."
On the subject of whether or not Maxwell asked for a pardon, a lesser sentence, or other demands, Markus revealed: "We haven't asked for anything. This is not a situation where we are asking for anything in return for testimony or anything like that. Of course, everybody knows Ms. Maxwell would welcome any relief."
Pardon Possibility?
Trump, 79, doubled down on his ability to pardon Maxwell while speaking with reporters on July 28. However, the president said he hasn't been approached about making such a deal.
"Well, I’m allowed to give her a pardon, but I – nobody’s approached me with it. Nobody’s asked me about it. It’s in the news about that, that aspect of it, but right now, it would be inappropriate to talk about it."
Trump previously said “a lot of people” have asked him about pardons, but didn't specifically name Maxwell.
Trump's Ongoing Crisis
Trump's DOJ set off a firestorm in early July by saying there was no incriminating "client list." He then took heat from his base in what appeared to be a lack of transparency with the Epstein files, despite campaign pledges to release the information the feds had gathered over the years.
The Commander-in-Chief sued the Wall Street Journal after it ran an article claiming Trump wrote a bawdy letter for Epstein's 50th birthday party in 2003. Maxwell gathered the notes from friends, including one from former president Bill Clinton, 78, and had them compiled into a leather-bound book as a gift to her boyfriend. Trump claimed never to have written the letter and knew nothing about it.
The paper ran several days later claiming that Trump's Attorney General, Pam Bondi, had let her boss know his name appeared "multiple times" in the Epstein files. The WSJ added that “many other high-profile figures were also named” in the Epstein files and that the “files contained what officials felt was unverified hearsay about many people, including Trump, who had socialized with Epstein in the past.”
The outlet made sure to note that appearing in the Epstein records was not a sign of any wrongdoing.