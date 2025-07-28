Jeffrey Epstein's Ex-Girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell Begs Supreme Court To Overturn Her Sex-Trafficking Conviction in Bombshell Filing — Days After Jailed Madame's Meeting With Trump's DOJ

Maxwell, 62, is not arguing innocence, but rather stating that the non-prosecution agreement applies to her, and that as a co-conspirator, she should never have been charged in the first place. She's currently serving a 20-year sentence after being found guilty on five sex trafficking-related charges involving minors.

"This case is about what the government promised, not what Epstein did," her attorneys told the justices in the brief.

Maxwell's lawyer, David Markus, said in a statement: "We are appealing not only to the Supreme Court but to the president himself to recognize how profoundly unjust it is to scapegoat Ghislaine Maxwell for Epstein’s crimes, especially when the government promised she would not be prosecuted."

In his deal with the feds in 2007, Epstein pled guilty to charges of solicitation of prostitution and solicitation of prostitution with a minor under the age of 18. He ended up serving only 13 months in a minimum security prison.

Epstein's former girlfriend is the only person serving time for their sex trafficking operation, where she allegedly procured underage girls for his sexual desires. The financier died in a New York City jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.