Ghislaine Maxwell's Bombshell Confession: Epstein's Former Lover Insists 'The Truth Will Come Out' and Offers Evidence on '100 Different People' During Jailhouse Meeting

Maxwell is looking to secure a deal that could reduce her 20-year prison sentence for helping her former lover.

Ghislaine Maxwell spilled the tea on nearly 100 different people who could be connected to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during her two-day meeting with Justice Department officials, RadarOnline.com can report.

After her exhaustive interview, attorney David Oscar Markus said she answered questions about nearly "100 different people."

"She never invoked a privilege. She never refused to answer a question, so we're very proud of her," Markus told reporters.

It’s unclear what she may have told prosecutors during their time together. Markus would only say she was "asked about every possible thing you could imagine."

No possible deal was announced on Friday, July 25, but Markus is confident prosecutors want to hear what she has to say.

"The truth will come out about what happened with Mr. Epstein," he said. "And she’s the person who’s answering those questions."