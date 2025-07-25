Ghislaine Maxwell's Bombshell Confession: Epstein's Former Lover Insists 'The Truth Will Come Out' and Offers Evidence on '100 Different People' During Jailhouse Meeting
Ghislaine Maxwell spilled the tea on nearly 100 different people who could be connected to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during her two-day meeting with Justice Department officials, RadarOnline.com can report.
Maxwell is looking to secure a deal that could reduce her 20-year prison sentence for helping her former lover.
After her exhaustive interview, attorney David Oscar Markus said she answered questions about nearly "100 different people."
"She never invoked a privilege. She never refused to answer a question, so we're very proud of her," Markus told reporters.
It’s unclear what she may have told prosecutors during their time together. Markus would only say she was "asked about every possible thing you could imagine."
No possible deal was announced on Friday, July 25, but Markus is confident prosecutors want to hear what she has to say.
"The truth will come out about what happened with Mr. Epstein," he said. "And she’s the person who’s answering those questions."
The Don and Jeffrey
A day earlier, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche met with Maxwell amid overwhelming demand from lawmakers and the public to release the Epstein files after the Justice Department sparked outrage by denying the existence of a "client list" in a memo.
Critics pointed to President Trump's well-documented relationship with Epstein as the reason for his administration to walk back promises of full transparency on the convicted pedophile's case.
While details on what was discussed during Thursday's meeting remain unclear, Maxwell's attorney said, "She answered all the questions truthfully."
Markus told the press outside the Tallahassee federal courthouse: "She never invoked a privilege. She never declined to answer. She answered all the questions truthfully, honestly, and to the best of her ability."
Trump Knew?
Some of those questions could have been about Trump, and her connections to the president, who has long denied being on any list.
Earlier this week, the Department of Justice reportedly informed Trump months ago that his name is indeed part of the files, and mentioned "multiple times."
According to the Wall Street Journal, Attorney General Pam Bondi met with the president at the White House in May, where she revealed that his name was among many other high-profile figures identified.
The report quoted sources that said officials "told the president at the meeting that the files contained what officials felt was unverified hearsay about many people, including Trump, who had socialized with Epstein in the past."
It's not yet clear why Trump's name was in the files, and it doesn't indicate any sign of wrongdoing.
Connections with Maxwell
Maxwell and Trump met through her father, Robert, who once made the future president the focus of a lavish party.
In his investigative tell-all, Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, author Dylan Howard reveals Ghislaine's father was a powerful media magnate and a friend of fellow-businessman Trump.
As Howard writes: "Two years before Maxwell fell to his death from (his yacht), he made Donald Trump the guest of honor at a May 1989 bash. Also present was Maxwell’s cherished daughter Ghislaine."