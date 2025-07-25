EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Shooter's Twisted Secret Life — Thomas Crooks, 20, Built Deadly Bombs In His Bedroom And Sharpened His Rifle Aim...Before Attempting To Assassinate The Prez

"It doesn’t appear that he had any particular political allegiance," an investigator not tied to the case said. "It looks more like he wanted a famous target, or a large gathering to attack, and Trump was in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Mental health expert Dr. Gilda Carle, author of Real Men Don’t Go Woke, also said Crooks’ latent mental health problems likely exploded once he began college.

"I've seen this happen before," the expert, who never treated Crooks, revealed. "Kids go to school, and whatever malig­nant forces they are struggling with begin to overwhelm a fragile psyche."

Crooks walked into the Trump rally with a rangefinder and was spotted lurking outside the secured perimeter about an hour before shots rang out amid a crowd of thousands.