Crooks was shot to death by a Secret Service sniper after firing eight shots at Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024.

According to an investigation by the New York Times, Crooks was a star student in high school, where he received an SAT score of 1530 out of a possible 1600.

He later graduated from Allegheny County Community College, where he spent multiple semesters on the dean’s list while pursuing an engineering degree, and was ready to transfer to Robert Morris University, just outside of Pittsburgh, to work in aerospace or robotics.

However, all that changed when Crooks' father witnessed his son’s mental decline in the year preceding the shooting, and notably, after the May 2024 graduation, he told authorities that he had seen Thomas "talking to himself" and dancing around in his bedroom late at night, according to the newspaper.

According to the New York Times, Crooks’ behavior aligned with a long family history of mental health and drug issues — citing excerpts of a Pennsylvania State Police report.