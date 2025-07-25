Sharon Osbourne's Secret Final Act of Love for Tragic Ozzy Osbourne: Inside The Incredible 'Unusual Deal' She Struck in His Final Days
Sharon Osbourne had a secret and powerful gesture of love that helped her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne, get his wish of performing for fans one last time.
As his longtime manager, Sharon, 72, stepped in to help negotiate an "unusual deal" for how the rocker would appear onstage, when all signs pointed to the Back to the Beginning show being canceled due to his health issues, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Sharon Masterminded the Bat Throne
"Sharon and her promoters were dealing with the insurance company, who were holding back on covering the costs of the show if he tried to walk or stand. The pay out for a fall would have been astronomical and pretty much uninsurable," The Daily Mail reported about plans for the July 5 concert held in Birmingham, England.
Despite the Crazy Train singer "constantly in training seven days a week" in hopes of being able to stand and perform for fans at Villa Park, it became less likely as the concert date drew near due to his battle with Parkinson's disease and mobility issues related to past neck and back surgeries.
"Ozzy could not complete the 'standard medical' that all pop stars go through before being insured on massive tours.
"With the Parkinson's and the walking issues, no insurance agent would agree to let Oz stand. So, to overcome that – and not have a huge insurance premium on a charity show – (Sharon) secured an unusual deal to have him sit in his throne."
As Black Sabbath reunited for the first time in 20 years, Ozzy made a grand entrance by appearing atop a black throne adorned with skulls and bats, the latter of which was a nod to the wild man biting the head off one of the creatures during a concert in 1982.
Ozzy passionately performed while seated, and the audience hung on every note as he sang Black Sabbath's hits War Pigs, Iron Man, and Paranoid. The Prince of Darkness also threw in several of his solo hits, including Mr. Crawley.
At one point, Ozzy adoringly told his fans, "You have no idea how I feel," about being back in his element as a rock star.
Little did the audience know, it was Sharon's savvy negotiating skills that made the moment happen through allowing him to perform from his bat throne.
While Sharon helped make Ozzy's dream come true of giving it all in a final live performance, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer had valiantly worked out for months ahead of the concert in the hope of being able to stand.
"Ozzy had spent months working his backside off to get up and stand on stage," an insider told the Daily Mail.
He returned to England in March to begin preparations for the Back to the Beginning show.
Ozzy "pushed himself hard in the toughest of circumstances, given his injuries and pain levels. There was a trainer practically living in the house with the express purpose of being ready to move in some capacity, standing up on stage," the source dished.
"That was his dream and hope.'It drove Ozzy in the last few months because he wanted to go out showing off some of that physicality. He was grateful to be out there but tinged with disappointment at being sat down."
'Moment in the Sun'
It was all worth it in the end. The concert raised $190 million for charity, including Cure Parkinson's, and let Ozzy have one last time in the limelight in a way that he and his fans could relish.
Sharon and Ozzy's daughter, Kelly, 40, was there for the entire day's festivities and wrote about how much it meant to her, as well as her family.
"To say that yesterday was magic was an understatement! I can’t even write this without tears streaming down my face!" she shared in a July 6 Instagram post following the show.
"Thank you to everyone who came to support my dad. Thank you to the fans who, without we, are nothing! My dad got his moment in the sun! He was able to say thank you and goodbye in the most beautiful way."
Ozzy died 17 days after his final performance. His loved ones announced his passing on July 22, saying, "He was with his family and surrounded by love."