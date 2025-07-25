Sharon Osbourne's Secret Final Act of Love for Tragic Ozzy Osbourne: Inside The Incredible 'Unusual Deal' She Struck in His Final Days

"Sharon and her promoters were dealing with the insurance company, who were holding back on covering the costs of the show if he tried to walk or stand. The pay out for a fall would have been astronomical and pretty much uninsurable," The Daily Mail reported about plans for the July 5 concert held in Birmingham, England.

Despite the Crazy Train singer "constantly in training seven days a week" in hopes of being able to stand and perform for fans at Villa Park, it became less likely as the concert date drew near due to his battle with Parkinson's disease and mobility issues related to past neck and back surgeries.

"Ozzy could not complete the 'standard medical' that all pop stars go through before being insured on massive tours.

"With the Parkinson's and the walking issues, no insurance agent would agree to let Oz stand. So, to overcome that – and not have a huge insurance premium on a charity show – (Sharon) secured an unusual deal to have him sit in his throne."