REVEALED: The Most Scandalous Things You Never Knew About Ozzy Osbourne — The 'Prince of Darkness' Rocker Who Died Tragically Aged 76

Over his decades-long career, Ozzy Osbourne cemented himself in pop culture history time and time again.

Music fans largely credit the Black Sabbath frontman with establishing the heavy metal genre, and reality TV junkies view him as a pioneer in the space for showcasing his family's antics on The Osbournes.

Still, Ozzy managed to shield some of his wild side from the public.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the rocker's most scandalous moments and little-known backstories behind them.