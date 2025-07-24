The Secrets Ozzy Osbourne Took to the Grave: How the Bat-biting 'Prince of Darkness' Had a 'Crazy-Train'-Load of Lovers … and Sharon Heartbreakingly Knew All

In 2024, Sharon spilled about how there were always other women around Ozzy, but it wasn't until he fell for mistress Michelle Pugh in 2012 that she was left completely broken following their four-year affair.

"He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that. But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work ... it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested," she revealed.

The discovery was so painful, Sharon attempted suicide in 2016 after finding out about the affair.

"I took, I don’t know how many pills. I just thought, my kids are older, they are fine and can take care of themselves.' So I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom. The maid tried to come in to clean the room and saw me,” she added.

Sharon met Ozzy in 1970 when she was just 18 years old, as her father was the manager of his band, Black Sabbath. When the group kicked him out in 1979 due to his drug issues, Sharon began managing the hard-partier, and the two began their longtime romance.

The duo wed in 1982, but he would stray from their marriage numerous times.