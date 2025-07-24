The Secrets Ozzy Osbourne Took to the Grave: How the Bat-biting 'Prince of Darkness' Had a 'Crazy-Train'-Load of Lovers … and Sharon Heartbreakingly Knew All
Ozzy Osbourne was a true rock and roll wild man, and with that came a womanizing lifestyle, much to the heartbreak of wife Sharon Osbourne, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ozzy, who died at age 76 on Tuesday, July 22, even went to rehab for a sex addiction after his four-year affair with a hairstylist was exposed.
A Broken Woman
In 2024, Sharon spilled about how there were always other women around Ozzy, but it wasn't until he fell for mistress Michelle Pugh in 2012 that she was left completely broken following their four-year affair.
"He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that. But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work ... it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested," she revealed.
The discovery was so painful, Sharon attempted suicide in 2016 after finding out about the affair.
"I took, I don’t know how many pills. I just thought, my kids are older, they are fine and can take care of themselves.' So I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom. The maid tried to come in to clean the room and saw me,” she added.
Sharon met Ozzy in 1970 when she was just 18 years old, as her father was the manager of his band, Black Sabbath. When the group kicked him out in 1979 due to his drug issues, Sharon began managing the hard-partier, and the two began their longtime romance.
The duo wed in 1982, but he would stray from their marriage numerous times.
A Brief Split
Ozzy met Pugh in 2011 when she did his hair, and they began a torrid affair that lasted until 2016.
After Sharon discovered their romance, she kicked the War Pigs singer out of the house and contemplated divorcing him.
Matters were made worse when a urfaced on the heels of the affair revelation that Ozzy had hooked up with two different women in 2015. He met one of his lovers in Alcoholics Anonymous, and the other was a member of his tour staff.
"I’m 63 years of age, and I can’t keep living like this," Sharon said on a May 2016 episode of The Talk when addressing Ozzy's affair for the first time.
She added about their split, "I don’t know where I’m going, who I’m going with, and I just need time to think about myself ... about what do I really want for the rest of my life."
Ozzy Osbourne's Multiple Lovers
Pugh caused more grief for Sharon by revealing in a tell-all that what she had with Ozzy “felt like an old-fashioned romance. Being courted. I loved it."
"When I say he gave me the greatest love of my life, I mean it ... He made it clear to me and asked me not to see anyone else. We had a very real relationship," the hair specialist continued.
Ozzy didn't help matters by ultimately confirming his liaisons with other women when countering Pugh's claims.
Through his rep, the Crazy Train rocker said he was "sorry if Ms. Pugh took their sexual relationship out of context” and that he “would like to apologize to the other women he has been having sexual relationships with.”
In August 2016, Sharon made it clear she and Ozzy were going to work through things, but only after he spent three months in inpatient treatment for sex addiction.
“It’s hard because it affects the whole family, and it’s quite embarrassing to talk about,” she confessed while holding back tears on The Talk. “Somehow drugs and drink are more acceptable, I think, but when it’s somebody who has a sex addiction, it’s embarrassing.”
Close Calls
In addition to infidelity, several other incidents caused Sharon to question remaining with the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer over the years.
Ozzy tried to kill his wife in 1989 while inebriated, which led to his arrest and time spent in a treatment facility.
Sharon called the terrifying moment when he choked her "probably the most frightened I've ever been" in a 2020 documentary. She considered divorcing Ozzy, but instead dropped the charges, and he spent six months in treatment.
The businesswoman said she was "really lonely" while he was away. "I was looking at all the options left in my life," she recalled. "I was looking at everything. What is going to be the best for my kids? What is going to be the best for me?"
The couple almost split again in 2013 when Ozzy fell off the wagon in a big way.
“For the last year and a half I have been drinking and taking drugs. I was in a very dark place and was an a------ to the people I love most, my family,” he wrote on Facebook. “However, I am happy to say that I am now 44 days sober.”
“Just to set the record straight, Sharon and I are not divorcing. I’m just trying to be a better person. I would like to apologize to Sharon, my family, my friends and my bandmates for my insane behavior during this period,” he added.
The couple remained together until Ozzy's death, as Sharon stood by her husband through his five-year battle with Parkinson's disease.