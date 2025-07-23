EXCLUSIVE: Nightmarish Odeal When Ozzy Osbourne Was Told He Was HIV Positive—'I Believed It Was Only Gay People Who Got HIV'
The nightmare ordeal Ozzy Osbourne faced when he was told he was HIV positive has been revealed after his death aged 76.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the late Black Sabbath icon confessed he believed "only gay people got HIV" after a nightmare sexual encounter with a woman in 1980.
The Life Changing Hookup
Before his death, Ozzy Osbourne revealed details about the moment he nearly ended his life after being falsely told he was HIV positive.
The nightmare unfolded in the early 1980s after a wild hookup at the Sunset Marquis Hotel in West Hollywood.
“I boinked this chick,” the Black Sabbath frontman recalled when a doctor later suggested he get an HIV test.
The doctor told him the test came back “borderline positive,” meaning it could not confirm the result. Ozzy would need a retest, but the follow-up wouldn’t come back for a full week.
“I told him quite seriously, ‘Look, doctor, I can’t wait that long because I’ll have killed myself by then.’ And I would have,” he said.
Seven agonizing days later, the second test revealed he was negative.
The End Of His Cheating Past
According to Ozzy, the shocking result wasn’t a virus, it was the drugs.
He claimed: “I was doing so many drugs, my immune system was depressed. So it appeared I was HIV positive.”
That moment, he said, marked the end of his reckless sex life.
“I can tell you, that was the end of my career as a Casanova,” Ozzy said. “I never cheated on Sharon again.”
Ozzy's Death
The revelation was one of the most harrowing moments from the rocker, whose life was filled with chaos, addiction and notoriety.
Osbourne, who passed away this week at age 76, spent his later years battling a string of serious health setbacks, including Parkinson’s disease, spinal surgery and a life-threatening staph infection.
The rocker was diagnosed with Parkinson's back in 2019, which completely altered his lengthy career.
Despite his declining condition, he managed one final performance with his Black Sabbath bandmates at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, on July 5th.
As Radar reported, Ozzy was “in agony” during his final show and had to be confined to a wheelchair.
Still, the crowd roared for the Prince of Darkness as he waved goodbye on stage for the last time, a farewell fans now know was a forever goodbye.
His death was confirmed by his family in a solemn statement released on Instagram, which said: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.
"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family's privacy at this time.
"Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee, and Louis."
After his death announcement, RadarOnline.com exclusively exposed the late rocker's mounting issues, including a million-dollar tax nightmare and how he was forced back on stage while barely able to stand.