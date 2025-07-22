Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Ozzy Osbourne
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Did Ozzy Osbourne Tour On His Deathbed To Pay Off Debt? Rocker Leaves Behind $5Million Tax Bill — As His Money Woes Are Exposed After Passing at 76

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne owed the IRS some serious bucks before his sad passing.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 22 2025, Published 6:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ozzy Osbourne was dealing with serious tax bills when he died at age 76, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The heavy metal legend and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, reportedly owed over $5million to the IRS, records obtained by RadarOnline.com show. The stunning debt could complicate his legacy and his family's estate.

The duo was hit with two separate tax liens by the feds. One in 2023 was for $689,107.00, while a second lien in 2024 was a much higher $4,362,410.00

Article continues below advertisement

Was Ozzy Paid for Final Concert?

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Ozzy performed his final concert 17 days before his death.

Ozzy bravely took to the stage for one final show with Black Sabbath on July 5, a mere 17 days before his passing on Tuesday, July 22. His health had declined to the point where he was unable to walk and perform while sitting on a bat throne due to his battle with Parkinson's disease and other health issues. However, fans were wildly thrilled to get to hear his booming voice live for the last time.

It's unclear if the Prince of Darkness was paid for his final performance, which surely would have helped with his alleged tax dilemma.

Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello served as the musical director for the Back To The Beginning show, and said the star-studded daylong concert "raised a ton of money for a great cause." The $190million was reportedly divided between the Cure Parkinson's charity, Acorn Children's Hospice, and the Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Black Sabbath formed in Birmingham, England, in 1968, and played their final show at the city's Villa Park stadium. It marked the first time the members had performed together in 20 years, and the concert drew 42,000 fans in person as well as another 5.8 million who watched via an online livestream.

Article continues below advertisement

Forced to Quit Touring

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Ozzy was seen using a cane for mobility shortly after announcing he was no longer able to tour.

While Ozzy made a fortune over the years as a member of Black Sabbath and as a solo artist, he was forced to quit touring for good in 2023 due to his health, which is said to have taken a significant hit on the rock star's ability to make new money.

“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would end this way,” he told fans while announcing he was canceling upcoming shows in the UK and Europe. “My team and I tried everything to get me back on stage, but my body is simply telling me that I have to face reality.”

Ozzy vowed: "I will never stop making music. My passion for creating is stronger than ever, and I still have more to give in the studio." However, he didn't put out any albums after being forced to retire from touring. The Crazy Train singer's 13th studio album, Patient Number 9, was released in September 2022.

The Paranoid singer was forced to cancel 2019 tour dates and postpone his 2020 European tour after a terrible fall at his Los Angeles home that re-injured his neck and required surgery and an extensive rehabilitation. He had undergone multiple neck and spine surgeries over the years after breaking his neck in a near-fatal quad bike accident in 2003.

Ozzy announced his diagnosis with Parkinson's disease in 2020, after doctors discovered it during a surgery the year prior.

Article continues below advertisement

Happiness Through Pain

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

The singer performed through pain to thrill his fans one last time.

Ozzy was thrilled to take the stage one last time for his fans, gushing, "You have no idea how I feel," about performing live for one last time. However, it didn't come without quite a bit of discomfort.

"His Parkinson’s has progressed and he’s in a great deal of pain," an insider said at the time. "But instead of resting, he pushed himself to make this happen.

"No one could tell him otherwise, no matter what was said. He didn’t care. He wanted this for his fans... and himself."

Article continues below advertisement

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Ozzy Osbourne

EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne Was In 'Great Deal of Pain' and 'Pushed Himself' to Perform For Fans at Farewell Show Before Rocker's Death at Age 76

PHOTO OF BRUCE WILLIS

EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis Was Planning 'Movie Comeback' and Undergoing Therapy Before Actor 'Lost Ability to Speak and Walk' Amid Dementia Fight

ozzy osbourne owed massive tax debt irs

Ozzy was 'surrounded by love' when he died.

Ozzy's family confirmed his death in a moving statement: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family's privacy at this time."

The announcement was signed off on by Sharon and their children: Jack, Kelly, Aimee, and Louis.

Written by Beth Shilliday.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.