EXCLUSIVE: Did Ozzy Osbourne Tour On His Deathbed To Pay Off Debt? Rocker Leaves Behind $5Million Tax Bill — As His Money Woes Are Exposed After Passing at 76

The duo was hit with two separate tax liens by the feds. One in 2023 was for $689,107.00, while a second lien in 2024 was a much higher $4,362,410.00

The heavy metal legend and his wife, Sharon Osbourne , reportedly owed over $5million to the IRS, records obtained by RadarOnline.com show. The stunning debt could complicate his legacy and his family's estate.

Ozzy Osbourne was dealing with serious tax bills when he died at age 76, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Black Sabbath formed in Birmingham, England, in 1968, and played their final show at the city's Villa Park stadium. It marked the first time the members had performed together in 20 years, and the concert drew 42,000 fans in person as well as another 5.8 million who watched via an online livestream.

Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello served as the musical director for the Back To The Beginning show, and said the star-studded daylong concert "raised a ton of money for a great cause." The $190million was reportedly divided between the Cure Parkinson's charity, Acorn Children's Hospice, and the Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

It's unclear if the Prince of Darkness was paid for his final performance, which surely would have helped with his alleged tax dilemma.

Ozzy bravely took to the stage for one final show with Black Sabbath on July 5, a mere 17 days before his passing on Tuesday, July 22. His health had declined to the point where he was unable to walk and perform while sitting on a bat throne due to his battle with Parkinson's disease and other health issues . However, fans were wildly thrilled to get to hear his booming voice live for the last time.

Ozzy was seen using a cane for mobility shortly after announcing he was no longer able to tour.

While Ozzy made a fortune over the years as a member of Black Sabbath and as a solo artist, he was forced to quit touring for good in 2023 due to his health, which is said to have taken a significant hit on the rock star's ability to make new money.

“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would end this way,” he told fans while announcing he was canceling upcoming shows in the UK and Europe. “My team and I tried everything to get me back on stage, but my body is simply telling me that I have to face reality.”

Ozzy vowed: "I will never stop making music. My passion for creating is stronger than ever, and I still have more to give in the studio." However, he didn't put out any albums after being forced to retire from touring. The Crazy Train singer's 13th studio album, Patient Number 9, was released in September 2022.

The Paranoid singer was forced to cancel 2019 tour dates and postpone his 2020 European tour after a terrible fall at his Los Angeles home that re-injured his neck and required surgery and an extensive rehabilitation. He had undergone multiple neck and spine surgeries over the years after breaking his neck in a near-fatal quad bike accident in 2003.

Ozzy announced his diagnosis with Parkinson's disease in 2020, after doctors discovered it during a surgery the year prior.