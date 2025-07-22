FKA Twigs Drops Explosive $10Million Lawsuit Against Ex Shia LaBeouf Over Alleged Sexual Battery

In January 2021, Twigs said in a profile about her lawsuit: "I’d like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency."

In response to the claims in the article, LaBeouf wrote in an e-mail, "I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel.”

“I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say," he continued.

In a separate e-mail, the Fury actor wrote: "I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism, but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way."

LaBeouf filed a response to his ex's lawsuit in February 2021, denying "each and every allegation" she put forth.

Twigs later asked for $10million in damages, including "lost wages, lost professional opportunities and emotional distress."