FKA Twigs Drops Explosive $10Million Lawsuit Against Ex Shia LaBeouf Over Alleged Sexual Battery
In a shocking legal turn, FKA Twigs dropped her $10million sexual battery lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf, and RadarOnline.com has the details.
Twigs, 37, who went by her legal name Tahliah Barnett in the court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, asked the court to dismiss all claims against LaBeouf, 39, with prejudice, meaning she cannot refile the claims in the future. The dismissal request was made by the singer's lawyer, Bryan Freeman, on Monday, July 21.
Wishing Each Other 'Personal Happiness'
"Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court," Twigs and LaBeouf said in a statement provided by their respective attorneys.
The pair added: "While the details of the settlement will remain private, we wish each other personal happiness, professional success, and peace in the future."
The lawsuit had been scheduled to go to trial in September after several years of delays.
Twigs and LaBeouf fell for each other after meeting on the set of the film Honey Boy in 2018. The romance came hot on the heels of the troubled actor's separation from his wife of two years, Mia Goth. Twigs and LaBeouf split in May 2019 after nine months of dating.
'He Is Dangerous'
The Cellophane songstress filed a bombshell civil suit against her ex in December 2020, alleging sexual battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and gross negligence while seeking a jury trial. She pledged to donate any money she won in court to charities dedicated to assisting victims of domestic violence.
"Shia LaBeouf hurts women. He uses them. He abuses them, both physically and mentally. He is dangerous," the shocking first line of her complaint with the Los Angeles Superior Court began.
Twigs went on to describe how LaBeouf had employed "a charm offensive” and convinced her to quickly move in with him. What followed was a "continuous stream of verbal and mental abuse." Twigs claimed LaBeouf isolated her from her friends and family while becoming increasingly violent.
In one instance, The Crow star claimed that around Valentine's Day 2019, LaBeouf forcibly slammed her against his car and then strangled her after she was "trying to escape from one of his manic tirades."
Twigs also accused her ex of knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease without telling her beforehand.
'I Have No Excuses'
In January 2021, Twigs said in a profile about her lawsuit: "I’d like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency."
In response to the claims in the article, LaBeouf wrote in an e-mail, "I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel.”
“I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say," he continued.
In a separate e-mail, the Fury actor wrote: "I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism, but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way."
LaBeouf filed a response to his ex's lawsuit in February 2021, denying "each and every allegation" she put forth.
Twigs later asked for $10million in damages, including "lost wages, lost professional opportunities and emotional distress."
Settling Down
After splitting from Twigs, LaBeouf and Goth, 31, reconciled in March 2020. The couple welcomed a daughter, Isabel, now 3, in the spring of 2022.
“My kid is so f------ joyful,” he said on fellow actor Jon Bernthal's Real Ones podcast in August 2022. "She’s raised in complete love, and my wife is such a good mother. She’s a part of a new purpose that I didn't have (before)."
LaBeouf went on to gush about fatherhood and said Goth is "the most dynamic spark of life and the most magical (thing). It’s a game-changer. Out of this newfound discovery of real love in my life [comes] this kid."
The Megalopolis actor sparked rumors that his marriage to Goth was in trouble in October 2024 when he was spotted without his wedding ring.