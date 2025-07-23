Billionaire Rupert Murdoch 'Doesn't Give a Toss' About Trump — Amid Claims Epstein-'Wall Street Journal' Lawsuit Could Lead to Sustained, Sworn Scrutiny' of Prez's Relationship With the Convicted Pedo

A journalist has detailed why Rupert Murdoch "doesn't give a toss" about Donald Trump or his multi-billion dollar lawsuit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump, 79, took legal action against Murdoch and his Wall Street Journal following the outlet's bombshell report on a "bawdy" 50th birthday card Trump allegedly sent to late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The report came amid increased scrutiny of Trump and his former friendship with the disgraced financier as the Justice Department refused to release the remaining classified Epstein files.