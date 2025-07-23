Billionaire Rupert Murdoch 'Doesn't Give a Toss' About Trump — Amid Claims Epstein-'Wall Street Journal' Lawsuit Could Lead to Sustained, Sworn Scrutiny' of Prez's Relationship With the Convicted Pedo
A journalist has detailed why Rupert Murdoch "doesn't give a toss" about Donald Trump or his multi-billion dollar lawsuit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump, 79, took legal action against Murdoch and his Wall Street Journal following the outlet's bombshell report on a "bawdy" 50th birthday card Trump allegedly sent to late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
The report came amid increased scrutiny of Trump and his former friendship with the disgraced financier as the Justice Department refused to release the remaining classified Epstein files.
'Rich Irony'
Famed journalist Tina Brown did not shy from highlighting the "rich irony" of the media mogul being tasked with fending off "the latest assault by Trump on press freedom."
Murdoch's Fox News helped Trump dominate the political arena and captivate conservative viewers, leading to his 2016 presidential victory.
The network's unwavering support of Trump was later marked by their embarrassing $787million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems for touting the president's unfounded claims about the 2020 election being rigged.
While Fox News ultimately caved in Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit, Brown said: "My bet is (Murdoch) won't pay Trump a dime for the Epstein story."
Brown said Murdoch "is still a tabloid man to his core" and "embarrassing those in power (and leveraging their fears) has been the six-decade blood sport" for the 94-year-old.
She added: "Plus, while Fox News is codependent on Trump, Murdoch knows not to mess overtly with the WSJ’s credibility."
The journalist noted sources close to Murdoch said he already "got what he wanted out of Trump" during his first term when he "needed the 2017 sale of 21st Century Fox to Disney to go through unimpeded."
Discovery Phase
Meanwhile, political pundits suggested Trump's Wall Street Journal lawsuit could end up "backfiring" on him.
In the event the lawsuit makes it to the discovery phase, the findings "could lead to sustained, sworn scrutiny" of his friendship with Epstein, according to Puck's Eriq Gardner.
While Trump insisted the Wall Street Journal report was "FAKE," he's been notably vague about which specific lines defamed him, thus opening the door for Murdoch's legal team to capitalize on "the lack of 'actual malice.'"
His legal team additionally failed to provide a five-day notice to Murdoch and News Corp required under Florida law before filing the lawsuit.
Hillary Clinton 'Was On Heavy Tranquilizers in Disturbing Video' and 'Hid Major Health Issues' During 2016 Election — Tulsi Gabbard Claims As Latest Epstein 'Distraction' Drops
Trump's legal team could use Murdoch's age as an excuse to expedite the discovery process – and the president has already expressed how he's looking forward to the media mogul's deposition.
He wrote on Truth Social: "I look forward to getting Rupert Murdoch to testify in my lawsuit against him and his 'pile of garbage' newspaper, the WSJ. That will be an interesting experience!!!"
The "interesting experience" could very well end up being Trump in the hot seat, testifying under oath about his ties to Epstein, as well as any discovery related to the Epstein files.