Bombshell Jussie Smollett Netflix Documentary Claims 'New Evidence' of Hate Crime
Jussie Smollett and his hate crime hoax are making waves again thanks to an upcoming Netflix documentary promising to reveal new evidence of a "hate crime," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Truth About Jussie Smollett? is set to premiere on August 22, and it will include several interviews with police and investigators who claim to have bombshell evidence about the case.
New Evidence?
The documentary will tell the "shocking true story of an allegedly fake story that some now say might just be a true story," according to the streaming giant's logline.
The 43-year-old's career was flourishing with a role in the popular Fox music drama Empire, but all that came crashing down in 2019, when Smollett claimed he was a victim of a violent hate crime in Chicago.
At the time, the TV star alleged two men spewed racial slurs at him, poured an unknown chemical substance on him, and wrapped a rope around his neck. While the alleged incident led to support for the actor, including mentions from Kamala Harris, things soon changed when the truth was revealed.
Chicago police released surveillance images of the supposed perpetrators, identifying the men as Nigerian American brothers who worked as extras on Empire, as Smollett was accused of planning the attack, as he paid the brothers $3,500.
Smollett's Nightmare
The actor was buried in backlash, as he would soon be indicted on 16 counts of felony disorderly conduct; however, the charges were dropped.
Smollett was not out of the woods yet, as he was re-indicted and later convicted on five felony counts of disorderly conduct. The star was sentenced to 30 months probation, including 150 days behind bars, and ordered to pay fines totaling more than $120,000.
He lucked out again, as in 2024, his conviction was reversed on procedural grounds, as it was found the re-prosecution violated due process.
"We are aware that this case has generated significant public interest and that many people were dissatisfied with the resolution of the original case and believed it to be unjust," The Illinois Supreme Court said at the time.
"Nevertheless, what would be more unjust than the resolution of any one criminal case would be a holding from this court that the State was not bound to honor agreements upon which people have detrimentally relied."
Smollett’s lawyer, Nenye Uche, also said this "was not a prosecution based on facts, rather it was a vindictive persecution and such a proceeding has no place in our criminal justice system..."
The following year, Smollett settled with the city of Chicago. He has continued to deny the attack was a hoax orchestrated by him.
Turning The Page?
Smollett's alleged attack also muddled the claims from Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, after he described an alleged transphobic attack in 2023.
After claiming he was confronted by a man who "threatened to assault" him, people compared the actor's story to Smollett.
The Umbrella Academy star claimed the man screamed, "I’m going to f------ gay bash you, f-----." According to Page, he ran into a nearby convenience store, where employees helped him.
Admitting he is privileged enough to hire security, Elliot stated that it "doesn’t mean it’s not traumatic. But I have resources that, in every instance that is difficult, protect and can shield me from these things."
Social media users, however, weren't about the story, claiming it sounded "fishy,' and compared it to Smollett's "hoax."