Bombshell Jussie Smollett Netflix Documentary Claims 'New Evidence' of Hate Crime

The documentary will tell the "shocking true story of an allegedly fake story that some now say might just be a true story," according to the streaming giant's logline.

The 43-year-old's career was flourishing with a role in the popular Fox music drama Empire, but all that came crashing down in 2019, when Smollett claimed he was a victim of a violent hate crime in Chicago.

At the time, the TV star alleged two men spewed racial slurs at him, poured an unknown chemical substance on him, and wrapped a rope around his neck. While the alleged incident led to support for the actor, including mentions from Kamala Harris, things soon changed when the truth was revealed.

Chicago police released surveillance images of the supposed perpetrators, identifying the men as Nigerian American brothers who worked as extras on Empire, as Smollett was accused of planning the attack, as he paid the brothers $3,500.