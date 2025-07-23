EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne’s $220Million Will Plans Revealed — Including Huge Chunk of Cash That Will Go to his ‘Hidden’ Daughter
Ozzy Osbourne said before he died: “Family means everything to me” – and RadarOnline.com can reveal his final will reveals exactly that.
The Prince of Darkness – who died on Tuesday, 22 July aged 76 following a long battle with Parkinson’s disease – left behind a detailed estate plan allocating his estimated $220million fortune, insiders told us.
Inside The Will
The bulk of his wealth will go to his wife, Sharon, 72, and their children – all five of them – including his eldest daughter, Aimee, 41, who will inherit her fair share despite her long-held privacy.
Ozzy’s will, which sources said was created years ago, bequeaths Sharon a lifetime interest in the estate and directs that, on her passing, the remaining assets be split equally among their three children.
Aimee will receive one-third of that residual estate, alongside Ozzy’s daughter Kelly, 40, and son Jack, 39.
The massive valuation of his assets spans music royalties, real estate in California and Buckinghamshire, and various business ventures, including Metal Casino.
Aimee Rachel Osbourne, born 2 September 1983 in London, has for decades shunned the family’s spotlight.
Having left home at 16 to avoid the cameras, she pursued her own creative path – acting in the 2003 MTV adaptation of Wuthering Heights and fronting her synth-pop project.
The Private Daughter
Ozzy’s will clarifies that her decision to steer clear of fame will have no bearing on her entitlement.
A source said: “Ozzy was adamant that no child would be cut out of his will, no matter their public profile.”
Ozzy amassed his fortune through decades of musical success.
With Black Sabbath and later a solo career, he released 13 studio albums, including Blizzard of Ozz and Diary of a Madman.
He launched the Ozzfest music festival and became the first heavy-metal artist to surpass $50 million in merchandise sales.
His reality TV exposure on The Osbournes further solidified his celebrity. Ozzy’s daughter Aimee was notably absent from the reality series.
In a 2021 interview, she said: “I just didn’t choose to do the show – it felt extraordinarily nepotistic.”
That stance was echoed by Sharon in 2018 when she said: “She hated the idea – it was appalling to her.
“And so she left at 16 and I regret every day that she did.”
That move may have consigned her to outsider status, but it will not affect her inheritance, sources say.
Ozzy’s will also distributes significant interests to Aimee’s siblings. Kelly and Jack are named executors alongside Sharon.
Kelly will inherit a portion of the estate and maintain her mother’s Hancock Park home, while Jack receives the Californian compound and a stake in the publishing rights.
Aimee is understood to be represented separately and will receive her share in trust, structured to provide quarterly payments until she reaches 50, at which point the principal will be released.
Ozzy 'Loved' All His Kids
EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Dead' on Netflix — And How Their Streaming Career Being Killed Could Spark Pair’s Divorce Announcement
Sources close to the family confirm she intends to use her inheritance to further her own music and acting career – and is planning to release a debut album.
One confidante said: “Ozzy loved all his kids equally – fame or no fame didn’t matter.
He wanted Aimee to have the freedom to live her life and knew his money could give her that unbelievable luxury.”
Ozzy’s estate also includes charitable provisions. Proceeds from his final Black Sabbath tour – estimated to be $190million – were already donated to Parkinson’s research, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, Cure Parkinson’s and the Acorn Hospice.