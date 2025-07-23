EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne’s $220Million Will Plans Revealed — Including Huge Chunk of Cash That Will Go to his ‘Hidden’ Daughter

The bulk of his wealth will go to his wife, Sharon, 72, and their children – all five of them – including his eldest daughter, Aimee, 41, who will inherit her fair share despite her long-held privacy.

Ozzy’s will, which sources said was created years ago, bequeaths Sharon a lifetime interest in the estate and directs that, on her passing, the remaining assets be split equally among their three children.

Aimee will receive one-third of that residual estate, alongside Ozzy’s daughter Kelly, 40, and son Jack, 39.

The massive valuation of his assets spans music royalties, real estate in California and Buckinghamshire, and various business ventures, including Metal Casino.

Aimee Rachel Osbourne, born 2 September 1983 in London, has for decades shunned the family’s spotlight.

Having left home at 16 to avoid the cameras, she pursued her own creative path – acting in the 2003 MTV adaptation of Wuthering Heights and fronting her synth-pop project.