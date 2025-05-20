Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Parkinson's-Stricken Ozzy Osbourne's Battle to Get Fit for 'Farewell Gig' After Moving Back to Britain 'To Die'

ozzy osbourne seen ailiung pp
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne has shuffled back to Britain from his home in the U.S. after major surgeries.

May 20 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ozzy Osbourne has recruited a health team to get him back on stage for the last time, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

And the crocked Black Sabbath rocker, 76, has declared he is "getting stronger every day" as he prepares for what is expected to be his final live performance this summer in his hometown of Birmingham after he quit his home in the U.S. to move back to Britain.

Article continues below advertisement

Crocked Star

Article continues below advertisement
ozzy osbourne
Source: MEGA

Osbourne has been spotted needing a walking stick to get around.

Article continues below advertisement

The 76-year-old frontman, who has lived with Parkinson's disease since 2019 and has suffered a series of major health setbacks, is working to regain strength in time for a long-awaited Sabbath farewell concert on 5 July.

The show, titled Back to the Beginning, will be held at Villa Park and marks the first time Osbourne has reunited on stage with original bandmates Geezer Butler, 74, Tony Iommi, 76, and Bill Ward, 76, in two decades.

"He's working out every day. He's getting stronger every day and he is ready for this," his daughter Kelly Osbourne, 39, said.

"I think this is going to be the final one. It is my dad's opportunity to say thank you to everybody who gave him the life and the career."

Article continues below advertisement

Hates the Cold

Article continues below advertisement
ozzy osbourne health battle for comeback gig revealed
Source: MEGA

The rock survivor keeps every fireplace going in his U.K. mansion.

Article continues below advertisement

The gig comes after a difficult few years for Osbourne, who was diagnosed with a rare form of Parkinson's disease known as PRKN 2 in 2019, just months after a serious fall at home that dislodged metal rods in his back from a previous quad bike accident.

The singer also battled pneumonia and underwent major spinal surgery, which left him largely housebound and in chronic pain – and is said to keep every fire going in his cavernous U.K. mansion to warm his sore bones.

Despite the challenges, Osbourne has been determined to return to the stage.

He has described the grueling rehabilitation process he has undertaken to go back in front of fans – saying it feels like he has a mountain to climb and he is doing it with the help of experts.

Osbourne said: "I do weights, bike riding, I've got a guy living at my house who's working with me.

"It's tough – I've been laid up for such a long time.

"I've been lying on my back doing nothing and the first thing to go is your strength. It's like starting all over again. I've got a vocal coach coming round four days a week to keep my voice going."

Article continues below advertisement

Signature Scare

Article continues below advertisement
ozzy osbournes agonizing final days grim video emerges ailing rocker
Source: Jack Osbourne Instagram

Osbourne sparked major concern when he was filmed barely able to write his name for fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Osbourne's daughter Kelly added the planned Villa Park performance would be deeply emotional for the singer and for fans of the legendary metal band.

"It gives me goosebumps just talking about it because it's his moment to give back and it's not about anything other than his love for his fans," she said. "I think it's going to be a really magical moment."

Osbourne is expected to perform a short solo set before joining Butler, Iommi and Ward for a full Sabbath performance.

His wife and longtime manager Sharon Osbourne, 71, said his voice remains unaffected by the progression of his illness.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
exclusive tom cruise admits goes too far stunts

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise Admits He Goes 'Too Far' With Stunts — After We Revealed How 62-Year-Old Is 'Dicing With Death' For 'Mission: Impossible' Pay Checks

jessica alba sin city dating frenzy vegas girl squad bash

EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Jessica Alba's Sin City Trip – How Single Actress Has 'Line of Guys Lining Up to Date Her' After Vegas Blow-Out With Her 'Girl Squad'

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly's Love

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
//ozzy osbourne unbelievable pain health ailments parkinsons
Source: MEGA

He leans on his girl Kelly for support.

"He's very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this," she said.

"Parkinson's is a progressive disease. It's not something you can stabilise. It affects different parts of the body and it's affected his legs. But his voice is as good as it's ever been."

Osbourne and his family moved back to the UK in 2023, a decision he described as a homecoming.

"I'm English. I want to be back," he said. "I've had enough of living in America. I want to come home."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.