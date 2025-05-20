EXCLUSIVE: Inside Parkinson's-Stricken Ozzy Osbourne's Battle to Get Fit for 'Farewell Gig' After Moving Back to Britain 'To Die'

The gig comes after a difficult few years for Osbourne, who was diagnosed with a rare form of Parkinson's disease known as PRKN 2 in 2019, just months after a serious fall at home that dislodged metal rods in his back from a previous quad bike accident.

The singer also battled pneumonia and underwent major spinal surgery, which left him largely housebound and in chronic pain – and is said to keep every fire going in his cavernous U.K. mansion to warm his sore bones.

Despite the challenges, Osbourne has been determined to return to the stage.

He has described the grueling rehabilitation process he has undertaken to go back in front of fans – saying it feels like he has a mountain to climb and he is doing it with the help of experts.

Osbourne said: "I do weights, bike riding, I've got a guy living at my house who's working with me.

"It's tough – I've been laid up for such a long time.

"I've been lying on my back doing nothing and the first thing to go is your strength. It's like starting all over again. I've got a vocal coach coming round four days a week to keep my voice going."