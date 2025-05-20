EXCLUSIVE: Inside Parkinson's-Stricken Ozzy Osbourne's Battle to Get Fit for 'Farewell Gig' After Moving Back to Britain 'To Die'
Ozzy Osbourne has recruited a health team to get him back on stage for the last time, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
And the crocked Black Sabbath rocker, 76, has declared he is "getting stronger every day" as he prepares for what is expected to be his final live performance this summer in his hometown of Birmingham after he quit his home in the U.S. to move back to Britain.
Crocked Star
The 76-year-old frontman, who has lived with Parkinson's disease since 2019 and has suffered a series of major health setbacks, is working to regain strength in time for a long-awaited Sabbath farewell concert on 5 July.
The show, titled Back to the Beginning, will be held at Villa Park and marks the first time Osbourne has reunited on stage with original bandmates Geezer Butler, 74, Tony Iommi, 76, and Bill Ward, 76, in two decades.
"He's working out every day. He's getting stronger every day and he is ready for this," his daughter Kelly Osbourne, 39, said.
"I think this is going to be the final one. It is my dad's opportunity to say thank you to everybody who gave him the life and the career."
Hates the Cold
The gig comes after a difficult few years for Osbourne, who was diagnosed with a rare form of Parkinson's disease known as PRKN 2 in 2019, just months after a serious fall at home that dislodged metal rods in his back from a previous quad bike accident.
The singer also battled pneumonia and underwent major spinal surgery, which left him largely housebound and in chronic pain – and is said to keep every fire going in his cavernous U.K. mansion to warm his sore bones.
Despite the challenges, Osbourne has been determined to return to the stage.
He has described the grueling rehabilitation process he has undertaken to go back in front of fans – saying it feels like he has a mountain to climb and he is doing it with the help of experts.
Osbourne said: "I do weights, bike riding, I've got a guy living at my house who's working with me.
"It's tough – I've been laid up for such a long time.
"I've been lying on my back doing nothing and the first thing to go is your strength. It's like starting all over again. I've got a vocal coach coming round four days a week to keep my voice going."
Signature Scare
Osbourne's daughter Kelly added the planned Villa Park performance would be deeply emotional for the singer and for fans of the legendary metal band.
"It gives me goosebumps just talking about it because it's his moment to give back and it's not about anything other than his love for his fans," she said. "I think it's going to be a really magical moment."
Osbourne is expected to perform a short solo set before joining Butler, Iommi and Ward for a full Sabbath performance.
His wife and longtime manager Sharon Osbourne, 71, said his voice remains unaffected by the progression of his illness.
Kelly's Love
"He's very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this," she said.
"Parkinson's is a progressive disease. It's not something you can stabilise. It affects different parts of the body and it's affected his legs. But his voice is as good as it's ever been."
Osbourne and his family moved back to the UK in 2023, a decision he described as a homecoming.
"I'm English. I want to be back," he said. "I've had enough of living in America. I want to come home."