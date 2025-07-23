EXCLUSIVE: Secret to Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's Marriage Revealed – How She Forced Him to Do Random Drug and Alcohol Testing 'To Keep Their Marriage Alive'
Sharon Osbourne kept a strict watch over husband Ozzy, RadarOnline.com can report, submitting him to random drug and alcohol tests after a relapse more than a decade ago nearly ended their marriage.
The former co-host of The Talk moved out of their shared home for a time, but the two reconciled and she was by the rock legend's side when he passed away Tuesday at age 76.
After years of sobriety, Ozzy fell off the wagon in 2013 after a series of personal tragedies. The slip back into a hard-partying lifestyle of booze and drugs took Sharon by surprise.
"Sharon was blindsided by Ozzy’s relapse," a source said at the time. "Now, she’s not taking any chances."
When Sharon issued her ultimatum for him to either agree to the random testing or take a hike, a contrite Ozzy immediately said yes.
"Ozzy will do anything Sharon asks as long as she’ll take him back," the insider added. "He can’t bear to live without her.
But she did warn him – no more sneaking around behind her back doing drugs or drinking.
The source continued: "Any slip-ups and she's out of there. And to make sure he stays on the straight and narrow, he’s agreed that Sharon can give him random drug and alcohol tests."
'It's a Disease'
In April 2013 episode of The Talk, Sharon addressed Ozzy's hard-partying reputation, but said she was blindsided by his recent relapse.
"Everybody knows he’s been struggling with this his entire life, and I never knew that he was using prescription drugs. I knew he was drinking occasionally, but I didn’t realize to the extent."
But she confessed she never entertained the notion of a divorce due to his addictions.
"It’s a disease that not only hurts the person that has the disease but it hurts the family. It hurts people that love you and we’re dealing with it," she said.
"We’ve dealt with worse and we will deal with it and this too shall pass. Otherwise my husband will be taken to the hospital to get my foot removed from his a--."
Family Statement
Ozzy died on Tuesday, just weeks after the Black Sabbath star took to the stage one final time with his bandmates at a farewell concert in England.
His family announced his passing in an emotional statement: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.
"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family's privacy at this time."
The statement was signed off on by his wife Sharon and their children: Jack, Kelly, Aimee, and Louis.
Final Bow
Ozzy's body was ravaged by Parkinson's disease since 2003, and he suffered multiple spinal surgeries – one of which left him dependent on a wheelchair and help walking.
The star was confined to a black leather chair for his big farewell performance in England earlier this month.
His wife Sharon gave an update on his condition while first announcing the planned final performance.
Sharon said: "He's very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this. Parkinson's is a progressive disease. It's not something you can stabilize. It affects different parts of the body and it’s affected his legs.
"But his voice is as good as it's ever been."