EXCLUSIVE: Secret to Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's Marriage Revealed – How She Forced Him to Do Random Drug and Alcohol Testing 'To Keep Their Marriage Alive'

After years of sobriety, Ozzy fell off the wagon in 2013 after a series of personal tragedies. The slip back into a hard-partying lifestyle of booze and drugs took Sharon by surprise.

"Sharon was blindsided by Ozzy’s relapse," a source said at the time. "Now, she’s not taking any chances."

When Sharon issued her ultimatum for him to either agree to the random testing or take a hike, a contrite Ozzy immediately said yes.

"Ozzy will do anything Sharon asks as long as she’ll take him back," the insider added. "He can’t bear to live without her.

But she did warn him – no more sneaking around behind her back doing drugs or drinking.

The source continued: "Any slip-ups and she's out of there. And to make sure he stays on the straight and narrow, he’s agreed that Sharon can give him random drug and alcohol tests."