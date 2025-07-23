EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Dead' on Netflix — And How Their Streaming Career Being Killed Could Spark Pair’s Divorce Announcement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s headline-making partnership with the streaming giant Netflix is reportedly now dead, costing them $100million.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in danger of hurtling towards bankruptcy and divorce, sources tell RadarOnline.com .

According to multiple industry insiders, the streamer has "no appetite" for renewing their contract, which concludes later this year. Despite a second season of With Love, Meghan being greenlit, sources say it will likely be the couple’s final offering on the platform.

Markle, 43, and Harry, 40, signed their multi-year production deal with Netflix in 2020 with hopes of building a content empire through their Archewell Productions banner.

But insiders now claim the dream has fizzled out due to underwhelming viewer data and waning public interest.

One source said: "She had everything going for her, name, platform, and publicity, but the viewing numbers for the show were dismal. This deal is dead."