EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Dead' on Netflix — And How Their Streaming Career Being Killed Could Spark Pair’s Divorce Announcement
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in danger of hurtling towards bankruptcy and divorce, sources tell RadarOnline.com.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s headline-making partnership with the streaming giant Netflix is reportedly now dead, costing them $100million.
There Goes The Netflix Dream
According to multiple industry insiders, the streamer has "no appetite" for renewing their contract, which concludes later this year. Despite a second season of With Love, Meghan being greenlit, sources say it will likely be the couple’s final offering on the platform.
Markle, 43, and Harry, 40, signed their multi-year production deal with Netflix in 2020 with hopes of building a content empire through their Archewell Productions banner.
But insiders now claim the dream has fizzled out due to underwhelming viewer data and waning public interest.
One source said: "She had everything going for her, name, platform, and publicity, but the viewing numbers for the show were dismal. This deal is dead."
'With Love, Meghan' Crumbles
Another insider said: "Meghan and Harry rely on this deal to sustain upkeep on their $29million mansion and their huge range of staff. Without it, and without massively curbing their spending, they could be headed for bankruptcy."
Markle’s lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, which debuted in March after delays caused by California wildfires, ranked 383rd among Netflix's most-watched shows in the first half of the year.
Despite a modest 5.3 million views, the figure was eclipsed by the streaming resurgence of her legal drama Suits, in which she starred before getting together with Harry. It re-entered the charts on the back of the couple’s public profile.
Netflix’s top show in the same timeframe, Adolescence, logged 145 million views. Squid Game followed with 117 million.
One Netflix source said: "There was initial curiosity about them, but that’s evaporated. They have gone from buzzy to background noise."
Harry’s own project, a documentary centered on the world of polo, was even less visible on Netflix. Ranking at 3,436 out of 7,000 listed titles, it garnered just over 500,000 views.
Insiders say Markle and Harry have struggled with creative direction when it comes to their content. One streaming source described the duchess’ show as "well-lit but flat," while another noted about her and Harry: "They’re not natural content creators, they’re trying to be what they think the public wants, rather than being authentic."
Harry appeared only briefly at the end of his wife’s With Love show. Despite Netflix greenlighting her second season of the show, insiders insist it's a courtesy gesture to wrap existing obligations.
Sources say the platform now has "zero interest in pursuing further projects" with her or Harry.
One insider said: "They’re just waiting for the credits to roll on this unfortunate chapter. Bosses see commissioning any more content from this pair a total waste of money."