Oprah, Gayle King and Kris Jenner Slammed For 'Ghosting' David Geffen Scandal After Boytoy Lover Accused Mogul of Paid Sex and High Seas Drug Parties: 'That Yacht Was a Playground'

Geffen, 82, is being sued by his 32-year-old estranged husband, Donovan Michaels, for breach of contract.

According to court documents, the former go-go dancer is claiming that Geffen is in "breach of express oral contract" and "breach of implied contract" for "denying full financial support" after the two separated back in April.

Michaels has accused Geffen of exploiting a "vulnerable, marginalized young gay Black man" as a "wealthy, powerful white gay billionaire who believed himself untouchable."

As the allegations get messier, Geffen is being "ghosted" by his Hollywood friends, many of whom have recently spent considerable amounts of time on the former lovers' yacht.

"They were there," a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter. "That yacht was a playground, and now it’s exhibit A."

Among those keeping their distance are Winfrey, King, and Jenner, who have all been photographed onboard the boat at different times.

"They’re protecting their brands," one Hollywood exec told Shuter. "But silence is its own statement."