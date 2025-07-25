Oprah, Gayle King and Kris Jenner Slammed For 'Ghosting' David Geffen Scandal After Boytoy Lover Accused Mogul of Paid Sex and High Seas Drug Parties: 'That Yacht Was a Playground'
While David Geffen and his much younger husband battle over a messy divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal the music mogul has found some of his famous friends seem to have abandoned him.
Besties like Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, and Kris Jenner, who all enjoyed lavish times on his fancy yacht, are now jumping ship as their scandalous relationship secrets are exposed.
Geffen, 82, is being sued by his 32-year-old estranged husband, Donovan Michaels, for breach of contract.
According to court documents, the former go-go dancer is claiming that Geffen is in "breach of express oral contract" and "breach of implied contract" for "denying full financial support" after the two separated back in April.
Michaels has accused Geffen of exploiting a "vulnerable, marginalized young gay Black man" as a "wealthy, powerful white gay billionaire who believed himself untouchable."
As the allegations get messier, Geffen is being "ghosted" by his Hollywood friends, many of whom have recently spent considerable amounts of time on the former lovers' yacht.
"They were there," a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter. "That yacht was a playground, and now it’s exhibit A."
Among those keeping their distance are Winfrey, King, and Jenner, who have all been photographed onboard the boat at different times.
"They’re protecting their brands," one Hollywood exec told Shuter. "But silence is its own statement."
Man Overboard
Geffen filed for divorce from Michaels after less than two years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.
Michaels, whose real name is David Armstrong, could now be in for a big payday, as the couple does not have a prenuptial agreement.
Geffen is reportedly worth more than $9billion. However, most of that money is reportedly made up of stocks and other equities, which are considered separate property.
His soon-to-be-ex will receive spousal support, which, under California law, usually covers approximately half the time of the marriage. Geffen will also pay his lawyer's fees in the separation.
Sinking Ship
Geffen had a plethora of female lovers over the years, including Cher, before coming out of the closet in 1992. He reportedly met Michaels during a personal training session in 2020.
Michaels' adoptive father, Patrick Armstrong, said while their marriage came as a shock, the divorce was more predictable.
"I don't know how you expect it to work out," Patrick, 68, told DailyMail.com. "My soon-to-be former son-in-law is older than me."
He elaborated: "I don't know how you can fall for someone 50 years older than you, because you don't even have the same stuff in common, stuff you grew up with."
Wet Noodle
Michaels was born in Michigan before going by yet another name, Brandon Foster, when he moved to Florida in 2014.
He soon became a dancer and promoted parties at a Miami gay club. According to the model's friends, he attended "clothing optional" pool parties along with plenty of other hot, sexy guys."
One of Michaels' ex-girlfriends, who was asked not to be identified, wasn't shocked by the news of his "marriage."
"I wouldn't be surprised. I mean, he's very attractive," she said. "He would tell me people just assumed that he was into guys from what he posts on Instagram. I know that he was getting comments like that from gay men, that he was really attractive and in really good shape."