Billionaire David Geffen's Alleged New 'Husband' Went By A Different Name As A Male Dancer And Cam Model: Report
Billionaire Dreamworks founder David Geffen's alleged new "husband," Donovan Michaels, was a go-go dancer before changing his name, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 80-year-old media magnate, estimated to be worth $7.7 billion, recently shared a photo from a mega-yacht with his 30-year-old partner on Instagram, and since then, several of Michaels' old friends spoke with The Post about the model's history of taking "odd jobs" in New York and Miami.
Michaels, who was born David Armstrong, was born in Michigan before going by Brandon Foster when he moved to Florida in 2014.
He allegedly became a dancer and promoted parties at a Miami gay club. According to the model's supposed friends, he attended "clothing optional" pool parties "along with plenty of other hot sexy guys."
He also frequently posted his body in raunchy photos on an old social media account. In one post from September 2014, he wrote that he was going to do "a little camming tonight," adding he would "put on a good show" for anyone who'd pay to access restricted videos of the at-the-time 21-year-old.
One of Michaels' ex-girlfriends, who was asked not to be identified, told the Post that she only knew her former flame to date women. She said he was always the kind of guy to "jump head-first" into anything and wasn't shocked by the news of his "marriage."
"I wouldn't be surprised. I mean, he's very attractive," she told the outlet. "He would tell me people just assumed that he was into guys from what he posts on Instagram."
"I know that he was getting comments like that from gay men, that he was really attractive and in really good shape."
It's still unclear how Geffen met his new "husband," but they were spotted in New York City together, with the film producer showing off a gold band on his ring finger.
Geffen got his start in the entertainment industry as a film extra on TV and movie sets before eventually becoming the co-founder of Asylum Records with Elliot Roberts in 1980, and later Dreamworks Pictures with Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg in 1994.