Billionaire David Geffen's Alleged New 'Husband' Went By A Different Name As A Male Dancer And Cam Model: Report

Billionaire Dreamworks founder David Geffen's alleged new "husband," Donovan Michaels , was a go-go dancer before changing his name, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 80-year-old media magnate, estimated to be worth $7.7 billion, recently shared a photo from a mega-yacht with his 30-year-old partner on Instagram, and since then, several of Michaels' old friends spoke with The Post about the model's history of taking "odd jobs" in New York and Miami.

Michaels, who was born David Armstrong, was born in Michigan before going by Brandon Foster when he moved to Florida in 2014.

He allegedly became a dancer and promoted parties at a Miami gay club. According to the model's supposed friends, he attended "clothing optional" pool parties "along with plenty of other hot sexy guys."

He also frequently posted his body in raunchy photos on an old social media account. In one post from September 2014, he wrote that he was going to do "a little camming tonight," adding he would "put on a good show" for anyone who'd pay to access restricted videos of the at-the-time 21-year-old.