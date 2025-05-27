Your tip
David Geffen's Boytoy Husband's Lurid Past Revealed as He Prepares to Take Millions in No Pre-Nup Divorce From 82-Year-Old Music Mogul

Photo of David Geffen and Donovan Michaels
Source: mega

Geffen and Michaels were married in 2023.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 27 2025, Published 11:28 a.m. ET

David Geffen's decades-younger husband is set for a massive payday in their divorce, RadarOnline.com can confirm, as the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement when they married just two years ago.

The 82-year-old entertainment mogul tied the knot with Donovan Michaels, 32, in a private Beverly Hills ceremony in 2023.

Prenup Payday

Embedded Image
Source: mega

The music legend is 50 years older than his husband.

Geffen is reportedly worth more than $9billion. According to a petition to dissolve the marriage, the music producer cited irreconcilable differences for the couple’s split.

Michaels will receive spousal support, which, under California law, usually covers approximately half the time of the marriage. Geffen will also pay his lawyer fees in the separation.

The former go-go dancer could really clean up after it was discovered the two did not sign a prenup. However, most of Geffen's income is reportedly made up of stocks and other equities, which are considered separate property.

Geffen got his start in the entertainment industry as a film extra on TV and movie sets before eventually becoming the co-founder of Asylum Records with Elliot Roberts in 1980, and later DreamWorks Pictures with Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg in 1994.

May-December

david geffen donovan michaels
Source: instagram.com/donovan_michaels

Michael's has a past as a go-go dancer.

Geffen had a plethora of female lovers over the years, including Cher, before coming out of the closet in 1992. He reportedly met Michaels, whose real name is David Armstrong, during a personal training session in 2020.

Michaels' adoptive father, Patrick Armstrong, said while their marriage came as a shock, the divorce was more predictable.

"I don't know how you expect it to work out," Patrick, 68, told DailyMail.com. "My soon-to-be former son-in-law is older than me."

He elaborated: "I don't know how you can fall for someone 50 years older than you, because you don't even have the same stuff in common, stuff you grew up with."

Raunchy Photos

Embedded Image
Source: mega

Geffen will pay spousal support after the divorce.

Michaels was born in Michigan before going by yet another name, Brandon Foster, when he moved to Florida in 2014.

He soon became a dancer and promoted parties at a Miami gay club. According to the model's friends, he attended "clothing optional" pool parties "along with plenty of other hot, sexy guys."

He also frequently posted his body in raunchy photos on an old social media account. In one post from September 2014, he wrote that he was going to do "a little camming tonight," adding he would "put on a good show" for anyone who'd pay to access restricted videos of the at-the-time 21-year-old.

One of Michaels' ex-girlfriends, who was asked not to be identified, told the Post that she only knew her former flame to date women. She said he was always the kind of guy to "jump headfirst" into anything and wasn't shocked by the news of his "marriage."

"I wouldn't be surprised. I mean, he's very attractive," she told the outlet. "He would tell me people just assumed that he was into guys from what he posts on Instagram. I know that he was getting comments like that from gay men, that he was really attractive and in really good shape."

