David Geffen's Boytoy Husband's Lurid Past Revealed as He Prepares to Take Millions in No Pre-Nup Divorce From 82-Year-Old Music Mogul

The 82-year-old entertainment mogul tied the knot with Donovan Michaels, 32, in a private Beverly Hills ceremony in 2023.

David Geffen 's decades-younger husband is set for a massive payday in their divorce , RadarOnline.com can confirm, as the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement when they married just two years ago.

Geffen is reportedly worth more than $9billion. According to a petition to dissolve the marriage, the music producer cited irreconcilable differences for the couple’s split.

Michaels will receive spousal support, which, under California law, usually covers approximately half the time of the marriage. Geffen will also pay his lawyer fees in the separation.

The former go-go dancer could really clean up after it was discovered the two did not sign a prenup. However, most of Geffen's income is reportedly made up of stocks and other equities, which are considered separate property.

Geffen got his start in the entertainment industry as a film extra on TV and movie sets before eventually becoming the co-founder of Asylum Records with Elliot Roberts in 1980, and later DreamWorks Pictures with Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg in 1994.