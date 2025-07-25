Mystery as Ghislaine Maxwell is Seen Carrying Box Into Prison After Secret Meeting With Trump's Justice Dept. Over Epstein Scandal — With Talks to Resume For a Second Day

Blanche met with Maxwell amid overwhelming demand from lawmakers and the public to release the Epstein files after the Justice Department sparked outrage by denying the existence of a "client list" in a memo.

Critics pointed to Trump's well-documented relationship with Epstein as the reason for his administration to walk back promises of full transparency on the convicted pedophile's case.

While details on what was discussed during the meeting remain unclear, Maxwell's attorney said, "She answered all the questions truthfully."

Attorney David Oscar Markus told the press outside the Tallahassee federal courthouse: "She never invoked a privilege. She never declined to answer. She answered all the questions truthfully, honestly, and to the best of her ability."

Blanche was equally vague in an X post, writing: "The Department of Justice will share additional information about what we learned at the appropriate time."