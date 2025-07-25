Mystery as Ghislaine Maxwell is Seen Carrying Box Into Prison After Secret Meeting With Trump's Justice Dept. Over Epstein Scandal — With Talks to Resume For a Second Day
A fresh sighting of Ghislaine Maxwell has fueled rumors of a government cover-up.
Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator and ex-girlfriend was seen returning to prison carrying a mysterious large box after meeting with Donald Trump's former defense attorney and current Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Maxwell, who is currently appealing her 20-year sentence on sex-trafficking and conspiracy charges, met with Blanche for several hours on Thursday, July 24.
Coverup Conspiracy
Blanche met with Maxwell amid overwhelming demand from lawmakers and the public to release the Epstein files after the Justice Department sparked outrage by denying the existence of a "client list" in a memo.
Critics pointed to Trump's well-documented relationship with Epstein as the reason for his administration to walk back promises of full transparency on the convicted pedophile's case.
While details on what was discussed during the meeting remain unclear, Maxwell's attorney said, "She answered all the questions truthfully."
Attorney David Oscar Markus told the press outside the Tallahassee federal courthouse: "She never invoked a privilege. She never declined to answer. She answered all the questions truthfully, honestly, and to the best of her ability."
Blanche was equally vague in an X post, writing: "The Department of Justice will share additional information about what we learned at the appropriate time."
Conflict of Interest Fears
As many raised concerns about a conflict of interest over Blanche interviewing Maxwell behind closed doors due to his close personal history with Trump, photos of the disgraced socialite carrying the box inside the prison sent critics into overdrive online.
One X user wrote: "(Pam) Bondi's deputy AG just met with Maxwell, and she left with a box full of... what? Documents? Photos? Flash drives? We deserve to know what's inside before it disappears into DOJ's black hole. What secrets is Maxwell carrying? It’s time to open that box and spill everything."
Another charged: "The coverup continues. DEMAND FULL TRANSPARENCY."
A third wrote: "They want something from her, and Maxwell is not going to cooperate without getting something big in return. They are going to cook up a sweet deal for her to ensure she remains silent about Trump."
'Very Sensitive Interview'
On Friday, July 25, Trump was asked if he had considered clemency for Maxwell.
The president told ABC News' Mary Bruce: "I can't talk about that now because, you know, it's a very sensitive interview going on."
Trump said Blanche is "a great attorney" before noting: "I don't know exactly what's happening. But I certainly can't talk about pardons."
When asked if Blanche could trust Maxwell, Trump said: "Well, he's a professional lawyer. He's been through things like this before."
Epstein victim Annie Farmer, who testified against Maxwell, slammed the meeting and questioned why Trump's former personal attorney was meeting with the convict in the first place.
She said: "It's very disappointing that these things are happening behind closed doors without any input from the people that the government asked to come forward and speak against her in order to put her away.
"There were so many young girls and women that were harmed by her."