Swift Shade: Matty Healy's Mom Says She's 'Glad' to 'Lose Role of Being Taylor's Mother-in-Law' – As Fans Go Wild Over Travis Kelce's Intimate Instagram Post

Welch's true feelings were aired when Cohen put her in the hot seat and quizzed her on Swift's album, The Tortured Poets Department, which she released following her breakup with long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn – and her fling with Healy.

Given Swift's tendency to write songs about her romantic life, several tracks on the album, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, Fresh Out the Slammer, and Guilty as Sin?, are believed to be inspired by Healy and the short-lived relationship.

Healy's mom declared: "Obviously, on pain of death, can I talk about that episode, but being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost."