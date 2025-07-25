Your tip
Swift Shade: Matty Healy's Mom Says She's 'Glad' to 'Lose Role of Being Taylor's Mother-in-Law' – As Fans Go Wild Over Travis Kelce's Intimate Instagram Post

Photo of Matty Healy, Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Matty Healy's mom threw shade at his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

July 25 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Matty Healy's mom has taken a swipe at his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, The 1975 frontman's mom, Denise Welch, didn't hold back when asked about her son's brief romance with the billionaire pop star.

'Glad' She's Not Swift's Mother-in-Law

Photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Healy's mom said she's 'glad' she did not end up being Swift's mother-in-law.

Welch's true feelings were aired when Cohen put her in the hot seat and quizzed her on Swift's album, The Tortured Poets Department, which she released following her breakup with long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn – and her fling with Healy.

Given Swift's tendency to write songs about her romantic life, several tracks on the album, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, Fresh Out the Slammer, and Guilty as Sin?, are believed to be inspired by Healy and the short-lived relationship.

Healy's mom declared: "Obviously, on pain of death, can I talk about that episode, but being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost."

'Tricky' Situation

Photo of Matty Healy
Source: MEGA

Healy's mom said the situation is 'tricky' because 'you're not allowed to say anything and then she writes a whole album about it.'

The audience gasped at Welch's brutal honesty, prompting Healy's mom to clarity: "Not that I have anything against her at all!"

While Welch seemingly tried to tone down her response, she proceeded to throw more shade at Swift by explaining the "tricky" situation.

She explained: "She, listen, you're not allowed to say anything, and then she writes a whole album about it."

Welch then praised her son for how he navigated publicity from dating Swift, their breakup, and the album.

'We've Moved On'

Photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Welch declared her family has 'moved on' from Swift as she gushed about Healy's 'gorgeous' fiancée.

She said: "Matty has taken it all in completely good grace. He's very happy with his amazing fiancée Gabriella, who is gorgeous.

"So, we've moved on."

Swift has certainly "moved on" from Healy, too, and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, sent fans into a tailspin when he shared a series of fresh photos with the Cruel Summer singer on Instagram.

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: @killatrav/Instagram

Travis Kelce 'broke the internet' by sharing intimate photos with Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs star captioned the carousel post: "Had some adventures this offseason, kept it (100 emoji)."

Kelce's post included several silly pictures with Swift, as well as the couple posing with friends, and a snap of the love birds at dinner, in which their iPhones were visible on the table.

Eagle-eyed Swifties quickly zoomed in on the photo and took screenshots of the couple's lock screens, which appeared to feature photos of them together.

Even Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran joined in on the fun, commenting: "Me looking at Travis’ phone background," and added a magnifying glass emoji.

Famous Swiftie and legendary rapper Flavor Flav wrote: "The whole world is happy for y’all... may God continue to bless you and your families with happiness and pure joy."

As fans lost their minds over the intimate photos, some suspected the unusual post meant Swift and Kelce were more serious than they've let on.

One user wrote: "They definitely got engaged or have been."

Another added: "Why can't we see your ring finger in any of the pictures, Taylor?!"

Since they started dating in 2023, Swift and Kelce have sparked several engagement rumors. Many wondered if the Super Bowl winner would pop the question after the upcoming NFL season, which is believed to be his last.

