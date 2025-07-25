Your tip
Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce Shares Intimate Photos With Girlfriend Taylor Swift — After Hidden Clue Sparked Rumors The Pair Secretly Married

photo of travis kelce taylor swift
Source: @killatrav./Instagram

Travis Kelce shared intimate personal photos with the pop superstar.

July 24 2025, Published 8:29 p.m. ET

It was Christmas in July for Taylor Swift fans, as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, made the couple Instagram official for the first time in their two-year romance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Kansas City Chiefs star, 35, dropped a massive haul of never-before-seen photos of the duo on Thursday, July 24, declaring: "Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 100."

She's His Screensaver

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: @killatrav./Instagram

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating in the summer of 2023.

The snapshots spanned from the chilly winter months after the Chiefs lost at the 2025 Super Bowl in February all the way through sunny summer days with the duo enjoying wine with pals.

The first photo in the set showed Kelce and Swift, 35, wearing adorable matching hats in a marina setting, with his reading "captain" while hers said "first mate."

Another picture showed the duo looking stylish in matching black outfits while out to dinner. On the table next to Kelce was his phone, showing that the tight end's screensaver featured a cuddly photo of himself and his lady.

Getaways With Pals

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: @killatrav./Instagram

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have a wide circle of celebrity friends.

Fans were thrilled to see Swift's younger brother, Austin Swift, 33, pop in in several pictures. Kelce also shared a glowing summer visit he had along with his mom, Donna Kelce, 72, and older brother Jason Kelce, 37.

But it was the photos showing Kelce and Swift together that had Swifies unable to calm down. Several snapshots showed the couple having a playful time in the snow, likely taken on their March getaway to Park City, Utah.

The duo had celebrity company, as Fox's NFL sideline reporter, Erin Andrews, 47, her husband, Jarrett Stoll, 43, and fellow NFL reporter Charissa Thompson, 43, locked arms while braving the falling powder

Marriage Speculation

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: @killatrav./Instagram

The couple enjoyed wine with pals on a woodsy mountain getaway.

Kelce doing a hard launch on Instagram of the couple's romance comes after some fans thought the pair might have secretly married.

In June, the duo attended Chicago Bears star Cole Kmet and Emily Jarosz's nuptials, and their wedding planner, Ellie Nottoli, shared a photo of the A-list couple's invitation.

It read, "Taylor and Travis Kelce," and the lack of her last name and the use of his surname made it appear they had privately tied the knot ahead of their pals getting married.

The Lavender Haze singer clarified that she's not a married woman yet while visiting patients at the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood, Fla.

When a stunned patient asked the pop superstar what she was doing in the Sunshine State, Taylor sweetly replied: "My boyfriend is training here, so I just thought I'd come and see how you're doing, just drop in on you, you know what I mean?"

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: @killatrav./Instagram

Travis Kecle and Taylor Swift struck a cute pose while playing hockey.

The power couple had spent so much time out of the spotlight ever since the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

It was a rough night for the couple, as not only did Kelce and his team miss out on the chance to have an unprecedented three-peat at football's biggest came, Swift got brutally booed.

When shown on the jumbotron inside Caesars Superdome, a smattering of cheers was overtaken by jeers, as the Philly fans tried their best to ruin the singer's spirits. She warily looked to both sides while onscreen, with a nervous smile taking over her face.

Kelce and Swift set their very public romance to private after that highly disappointing evening.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, insiders revealed the pair were spotted house hunting in Montana.

Sources claimed the couple could put down roots in Montana because there's "no paparazzi, no pressure. Just mountains, good food, and close friends. It's their happy place."

The couple began dating in the summer of 2023, and took their romance public when Swift appeared in the stands at a Chiefs game in September of that year.

