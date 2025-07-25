Travis Kelce Shares Intimate Photos With Girlfriend Taylor Swift — After Hidden Clue Sparked Rumors The Pair Secretly Married

Kelce doing a hard launch on Instagram of the couple's romance comes after some fans thought the pair might have secretly married.

In June, the duo attended Chicago Bears star Cole Kmet and Emily Jarosz's nuptials, and their wedding planner, Ellie Nottoli, shared a photo of the A-list couple's invitation.

It read, "Taylor and Travis Kelce," and the lack of her last name and the use of his surname made it appear they had privately tied the knot ahead of their pals getting married.

The Lavender Haze singer clarified that she's not a married woman yet while visiting patients at the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood, Fla.

When a stunned patient asked the pop superstar what she was doing in the Sunshine State, Taylor sweetly replied: "My boyfriend is training here, so I just thought I'd come and see how you're doing, just drop in on you, you know what I mean?"