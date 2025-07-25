EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Hulk Hogan's Bar Staff In 'Shock' Over WWE Legend's Death After 'Cardiac Arrest' — 'No One Expected This To Happen'

Many patrons inside the restaurant remembered Hogan fondly but couldn't avoid some of the many scandals that plagued him late in his life.

One person shared: "This is my childhood, you know? I lost a piece of my childhood today. I used to dress up as the Hulk when I was a kid, you know? Like, the underwear and everything. He was my hero."

Another added: "It’s rough. It's been a rough day. I don’t care about his tapes, or his wife or any of that. Today is a day to remember the greatest wrestler of all time."

In 2012, Hogan was "devastated" by the release of a sex tape featuring him and Heather Clem, the former wife of radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge.