Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Taylor Swift

Mrs. Kelce? Wedding Placement Detail Revealed That Has Left Fans Convinced Taylor Swift Got Secretly Married to NFL Star Boyfriend Travis

Embedded Image
Source: @cheyrust;Instagram

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sparked fresh marriage rumors after a wedding planner documented an intriguing detail from the NFL star's pal's nuptials.

June 10 2025, Published 7:42 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Taylor Swift and NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce have sparked rumors they may have secretly tied the knot.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the source of the speculation comes from a hand-written letter addressed to "Taylor and Travis Kelce" shared by event planner Ellie Nottoli, who is organizing Chicago Bears' star Cole Kmet's upcoming wedding to Emily Jarosz.

Article continues below advertisement

Massive 'Clue'

stus image templates
Source: MEGA

Kelce and Swift's names were written on a letter – and they appeared to share the same surname.

Article continues below advertisement

Swift and Kelce are on the guest list, as the planner revealed while documenting the personal touches provided by the soon-to-be newlyweds, which featured the letter written using elegant calligraphy with a 'Table 13' destination alongside.

Nottoli said in an Instagram Story video on Monday: "We all know Taylor and Travis were at a different wedding in Tennessee.

"But each guest had an envelope that was adhered to a beautiful backdrop, and Emily wrote love notes to all of her guests."

Article continues below advertisement

Fan Frenzy

Embedded Image
Source: @elliestyled;Instagram

The letter sparked excitement from fans the couple may have secretly married.

Article continues below advertisement

The letter reveal sent several fans into a frenzy over the possibility that Swift and Kelce had already said "I do."

"TAYLOR AND TRAVIS KELCE?!????? EXCUSE ME," one fan gushed.

However, not everyone was convinced. "This is very common for couples (married and unmarried) for weddings. it's the aesthetic," another person wrote.

"Me and my bf do that too on gifts and stuff even though we aren't married, it's just kinda for the aesthetic of it," a third chimed in.

Meanwhile, a fourth commented: "Technically it should be Travis and Taylor Kelce."

As it turns out, the NFL star and his pop-star girlfriend weren't even at Kmet's wedding, which took place on Saturday June 7.

Article continues below advertisement

Family Wedding

Embedded Image
Source: @cheyrust;Instagram

Kelce and Swift were snapped attending the Chiefs' star's cousin's wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple instead went to Kelce's cousin Tanner Corum's wedding on Friday in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Corum exchanged vows with Samantha Peck during the countryside nuptials.

Social media pics of the famous couple showed the singer, 35, sporting a blue floral strapless dress from Markarian for the occasion, with Kelce, also 35, donning a laid back quarter-sleeved shirt and slacks.

She completed the look with a pair of strappy brown leather heels as her signature blonde locks were teased into waves which cascaded down her shoulders.

Kelce looked happy to be joined by his ladylove at the family event which took place in a barnhouse.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Embedded Image

Too Dirty for OnlyFans! Bonnie Blue 'Has Porn Site Account Axed' Over 'Extreme Content' — Leaving Her 'Without $800,000-a-Month Pay Checks'

Embedded Image

Blake Lively Breaks Silence After Justin Baldoni's $400M Lawsuit is Tossed — Hailing it a Victory for Women's Rights and Crowning Herself Feminist Heroine

Article continues below advertisement

Marriage Hints

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Swift and her boyfriend have been subject of intense rumors they're set to get hitched some time soon.

The marriage speculation comes two weeks after a source dropped hints as to when Kelce might pop the question to the songstress.

"Once he is done playing (football(, the conversation will be front and center,” an insider said in May – referring to Kelce's upcoming return for another NFL season with the Chiefs.

"Everyone is just waiting for Travis to ask her parents for her hand in marriage, her parents will say 'yes,' and they can’t wait for them to get engaged," they continued. "Nothing seems to be imminent, but it will 100 percent happen."

In November, on the Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? show, Kelce also joked having a baby would make him "smarter", adding: "Man, that's all I had to do to become brilliant?"

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.