Mrs. Kelce? Wedding Placement Detail Revealed That Has Left Fans Convinced Taylor Swift Got Secretly Married to NFL Star Boyfriend Travis
Taylor Swift and NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce have sparked rumors they may have secretly tied the knot.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the source of the speculation comes from a hand-written letter addressed to "Taylor and Travis Kelce" shared by event planner Ellie Nottoli, who is organizing Chicago Bears' star Cole Kmet's upcoming wedding to Emily Jarosz.
Massive 'Clue'
Swift and Kelce are on the guest list, as the planner revealed while documenting the personal touches provided by the soon-to-be newlyweds, which featured the letter written using elegant calligraphy with a 'Table 13' destination alongside.
Nottoli said in an Instagram Story video on Monday: "We all know Taylor and Travis were at a different wedding in Tennessee.
"But each guest had an envelope that was adhered to a beautiful backdrop, and Emily wrote love notes to all of her guests."
Fan Frenzy
The letter reveal sent several fans into a frenzy over the possibility that Swift and Kelce had already said "I do."
"TAYLOR AND TRAVIS KELCE?!????? EXCUSE ME," one fan gushed.
However, not everyone was convinced. "This is very common for couples (married and unmarried) for weddings. it's the aesthetic," another person wrote.
"Me and my bf do that too on gifts and stuff even though we aren't married, it's just kinda for the aesthetic of it," a third chimed in.
Meanwhile, a fourth commented: "Technically it should be Travis and Taylor Kelce."
As it turns out, the NFL star and his pop-star girlfriend weren't even at Kmet's wedding, which took place on Saturday June 7.
Family Wedding
The couple instead went to Kelce's cousin Tanner Corum's wedding on Friday in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Corum exchanged vows with Samantha Peck during the countryside nuptials.
Social media pics of the famous couple showed the singer, 35, sporting a blue floral strapless dress from Markarian for the occasion, with Kelce, also 35, donning a laid back quarter-sleeved shirt and slacks.
She completed the look with a pair of strappy brown leather heels as her signature blonde locks were teased into waves which cascaded down her shoulders.
Kelce looked happy to be joined by his ladylove at the family event which took place in a barnhouse.
Marriage Hints
The marriage speculation comes two weeks after a source dropped hints as to when Kelce might pop the question to the songstress.
"Once he is done playing (football(, the conversation will be front and center,” an insider said in May – referring to Kelce's upcoming return for another NFL season with the Chiefs.
"Everyone is just waiting for Travis to ask her parents for her hand in marriage, her parents will say 'yes,' and they can’t wait for them to get engaged," they continued. "Nothing seems to be imminent, but it will 100 percent happen."
In November, on the Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? show, Kelce also joked having a baby would make him "smarter", adding: "Man, that's all I had to do to become brilliant?"