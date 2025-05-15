Travis Kelce's Wild Nights… Without Taylor! Inside The NFL Star's Vegas Blow-Out As The Singer 'Battles to Reign Him In'

Kelce, 35, and brother Jason, 37, made the trip to Las Vegas to compete in Justin Timberlake's 2025 8 AM Golf Invitational – and the NFL brothers made the most of their getaway.

Leaked footage revealed Kelce having the time of his life on and off the golf course, including gambling alongside Jason and Timberlake at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel.

During an episode of their New Heights podcast, the brothers opened up about their star-studded Vegas trip.