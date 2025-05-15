Travis Kelce's Wild Nights… Without Taylor! Inside The NFL Star's Vegas Blow-Out As The Singer 'Battles to Reign Him In'
What happens in Vegas doesn't always stay in Vegas.
Travis Kelce opened up about having "so much fun" on his recent guys trip to Sin City without girlfriend Taylor Swift – after he was spotted enjoying a night out at the casino, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sin City Adventures
Kelce, 35, and brother Jason, 37, made the trip to Las Vegas to compete in Justin Timberlake's 2025 8 AM Golf Invitational – and the NFL brothers made the most of their getaway.
Leaked footage revealed Kelce having the time of his life on and off the golf course, including gambling alongside Jason and Timberlake at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel.
During an episode of their New Heights podcast, the brothers opened up about their star-studded Vegas trip.
Jason recalled how they drank beer all day before hitting up the karaoke stage, prompting his younger brother to note, "(It was) so much fun. There's just something about Vegas."
While Kelce appeared to have a blast, an insider claimed Swift, 35, wasn't too pleased with him when he returned home. The source noted Swift gave the athlete her blessing but didn't realize how rambunctious the trip would be.
The insider said: "She thought it was going to be a low-key brother-bonding weekend with Travis and Jason, because that's how he presented it."
Apparently, Swift "wasn't expecting Travis to be hanging out with Justin and gambling."
Trouble In Paradise?
The source said Kelce's behavior has caused Swift to worry he's missing his bachelor lifestyle – and isn't ready to settle down after nearly two years of dating.
They said: "The first opportunity he had, he totally let loose. Travis liked to party before he met Taylor, and he still does."
Since Kelce's crushing loss to his brother's former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, the once high-profile couple have been lying low.
An insider noted: "They've been enjoying private time, having lots of movie nights at home, just the two of them. It's been nice to reconnect out of the spotlight."
But Kelce's recent Vegas trip may suggest such domesticity may not be right for him just yet.
The source claimed: "Taylor is concerned, especially with all these temptations around. Women love pro athletes."
Partying with Timberlake, who was arrested for a DWI in Long Island last June, was also said not to calm the singer's worries.
The source added: "Taylor isn't about to place curfews on Travis when they're not even married yet, but she has her reservations about the type of people he's surrounding himself with.
"Hanging out with Justin so soon after his DWI scandal is not the smartest move."
Meanwhile, separate sources claimed it was a harmless trip and that the Kansas City Chiefs star was just blowing off steam following his devastating Super Bowl loss.
One source said "he needed to get rid of some pent-up frustration" and "wants to have some fun" before training camp started.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kelce dropped 25 pounds during the off-season thanks to a strict workout and diet plan, which included him having to refrain from eating his favorite treat – Swift's homemade Pop Tarts.
Kelce's upcoming season is expected to be his final in the NFL, and sources claim he wants to be in the best shape so he can go out on top.