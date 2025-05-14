Travis Kelce's 'Secret Cruel Summer' Exposed — How Taylor Swift's Man Forced Himself to Diet After NFL Season Ended in Devastating Loss
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce has had a Cruel Summer as he worked overtime to shed 25 pounds in preparation for what's expected to be his final NFL season, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kelce, 35, is said to be determined to be in tip-top shape for his upcoming season with the Kansas City Chiefs following his crushing Super Bowl defeat in February.
A well-placed source said the Super Bowl loss motivated Kelce to get in the "best shape" of his career.
The insider told the Daily Mail: "Travis plans to be in the best shape of his life for this upcoming season. He's going to be treating this as his last, as it very well might be.
"Sometimes throughout the last campaign he wasn't at his peak, physically. But he is an elite athlete and though he didn't have his best year, he is coming into this one with a vendetta, a goal to be in the best shape of his life and play like a man possessed."
As part of his diet, Kansas City Chiefs star has significantly scaled back his drinking and indulging in treats like Swift's homemade Pop Tarts.
The source added: "Taylor is an amazing cook, and she is really great at desserts.
"Travis doesn't have the most healthy diet in the world but, these days, while he might sneak in one of her pop tarts, it is not in excess."
In the past, Kelce has been seen living it up with his teammates and Swift, 35, at post-game parties and exclusive star-studded events, but all that has changed this summer.
One of the first things to go with Kelce's new diet was drinking excessive amounts of alcohol.
The source explained: "And it's the same when it comes to drinking. He isn't partying, he's getting ready for the season.
"If there are drinks nearby, he isn't going to stay away but it is never a must have with dinner or outings. Nor is he going out on his porch and throwing back a couple.
"If they get back to the promised land, then you'll see him partying."
Kelce and Swift were spotted over Mother's Day weekend, when the couple were spotted with their families at to lunch in Philadelphia. His hard work looked to already be paying off and Kelce looked noticeably thinner.
He later told red carpet reporters at an Amazon MGM Studios Upfront event in New York City that he's dropped 25 pounds since he last suited up to play the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.
In addition to being on a strict meal plan cooked by personal chef Kumar Ferguson, the NFL tight end is also working out "like crazy" with his longtime personal trainer Andrew Spruill.
Both men are said to have become such a central part of Kelce's life that Swift has even grown close to them.