Travis Kelce's 'Secret Cruel Summer' Exposed — How Taylor Swift's Man Forced Himself to Diet After NFL Season Ended in Devastating Loss

A well-placed source said the Super Bowl loss motivated Kelce to get in the "best shape" of his career.

The insider told the Daily Mail: "Travis plans to be in the best shape of his life for this upcoming season. He's going to be treating this as his last, as it very well might be.

"Sometimes throughout the last campaign he wasn't at his peak, physically. But he is an elite athlete and though he didn't have his best year, he is coming into this one with a vendetta, a goal to be in the best shape of his life and play like a man possessed."