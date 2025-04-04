EXCLUSIVE: How Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are Bonding Over Their 'New Baby' — But It's Not Quite What You Think…
Singing superstar Taylor Swift and NFL icon Travis Kelce have taken an exciting step in their relationship by welcoming a new baby into their family... a cute puppy.
And sources say taking on the pet pooch marks a significant step in their lives as they view it as a trial run for becoming parents, RadarOnline.com can reveal – with our insider saying they have secretly named it "baby" as a part of their preparation for raising a family.
The couple, both 35, has been dating since mid-2023, and while engagement rumors have been swirling, the commitment of raising a pet is a significant accomplishment in itself, potentially great practice for any future little ones.
An insider told us: "They’ve decided to dive into puppy parenthood and they didn't make this decision on a whim. It’s been quite the journey for them, as they’ve realized that bringing a new furry friend home isn’t just about cuddles and cuteness.
"They’ve been treating it like a dry run for actual parenting. It is well known that Taylor is three cats and is a real cat person, but having a dog is far closer to looking after a baby. They are so needy, unlike cats."
Kelce's older brother Jason, 37, let the cat out of the bag about the new puppy during an appearance on the Fitz & Whit podcast.
Jason, a retired NFL player and father of three daughters with his wife, Kylie, 33, mentioned the mischievous behavior of the puppy, which had caused some mayhem with Travis's luxury sofa.
"He had these extravagant green velvet couches. When I came back, one of them was pushed against the wall. I asked, 'Why did you move the couch?' and then found out the puppy had chewed a hole in it," he revealed.
Earlier in September, Jason shared that he, too, had adopted a new dog named Nessie, an Irish wolfhound, after the loss of their previous dog, Winnie.
The family’s other Irish wolfhound, Baloo, recently also died.
For Swift, embracing a puppy is quite a change, given her identity as a self-proclaimed "cat lady."
Her three famous pussies – Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button – are often on the receiving end of her gushing proclamations of love.
"I adore my cats so much that I jumped at the chance to be in the movie Cats,” she once said – adding: "They’re dignified, independent, and quite capable of taking care of themselves."
After concluding her 21-month Eras tour in December 2024, Swift has been savoring downtime with Kelce as he gears up for his 13th season with the Kansas City Chiefs following a recent Super Bowl loss.
Revealed: Hailey Bieber's Desperate Call for Assistance — As 'Manic' Husband Justin Has 'Stopped Eating and Sleeping'
We told last month how his decision to play on could spell trouble for the pair.
Kelce refused to leave on the sour note of the Super Bowl defeat – but Swift may not be willing to wait around forever.
As the Chiefs tight end prepares for another season, some speculate his billionaire girlfriend's ego may be "bruised" by his focus on career over future family planning, RadarOnline.com revealed.