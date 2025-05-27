Your tip
Taylor Swift
Exclusive Details

Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Marriage Rumors are Exploding After Huge 'Clue' About Wedding is Dropped

Travis Kelce is believed to be preparing to get down on one knee to propose to Taylor Swift.

May 27 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Travis Kelce may be getting things prepared to finally propose to Taylor Swift, and one major clue has plenty of people buzzing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After taking a break from their numerous public appearances, the high-profile couple was spotted on Friday, May 23, during a dinner date in Florida, as the two spent plenty of cash at Harry's Bar and Restaurant in West Palm Beach.

Kelce's Big Plan?

travis kelce taylor swift bonding baby
Source: MEGA

Kelce and Swift may be walking down the aisle in the very near future.

According to sources, Kelce and Swift ordered everything from Wagyu-style beef to lobster risotto and Dover sole, running up a bill of more than $400.

And this may be the NFL star's first step in popping the big question

"Everyone is just waiting for Travis to ask her parents for her hand in marriage, her parents will say yes, and they can't wait for them to get engaged," a source said.

They added: "Nothing seems to be imminent, but it will 100 percent happen. Taylor and Travis are treating this relationship as their last relationship, and when they get engaged, when they get married, and when they start a family, it will be exactly when it is meant to happen."

Super Big Proposal?

pals telling taylor swift split travis kelce despite engagement rumors pp
Source: MEGA

Sources believe the NFL star is planning to propose to the singer as soon as his final season wraps up.

The pair's biggest fans are now wondering what the professional athlete's timeline might be.

"Once he is done playing, the conversation will be front and center," the insider theorized, as Kelce's upcoming season with the Kansas City Chiefs is expected to be his final one.

The source explained: "Travis plans to be in the best shape of his life for this upcoming season. He is treating this as his last."

If the Chiefs make it to yet another Super Bowl in 2026, the insider believes that may be the perfect time for Kelce to put a ring on the mega pop star's finger.

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

The high-profile couple have stayed out of the public eye lately, allowing fans to drop theories.

However, according to the betting odds, Kelce's proposal may happen this year. The odds are now at nearly 40 percent that the tight end may take the next step in his relationship, compared to just under 12 percent earlier in the year.

"They are enjoying every part of their relationship, and their parents are all in. Friends are all about it, too," the insider added. "It is just a perfect life for them all right now, they can't believe their good fortune, but they also aren't taking it for granted."

Meanwhile, Kelce may be making sure to take advantage of whatever time he has left before taking the plunge.

One Last Hurrah

taylor swift travis kelce rethinking future heartbreaking weekend re evaluate relationship
Source: MEGA

Kelce's recent Las Vegas trip is believed to have ruffled Swift's feathers.

In April, the 35-year-old headed to Las Vegas to compete in Justin Timberlake's 2025 8 AM Golf Invitational, as leaked footage revealed Kelce having the time of his life on and off the golf course, including gambling alongside his brother Jason and the Cry Me a River singer at the Wynn hotel.

"(It was) so much fun. There's just something about Vegas," Jason said during an episode of their New Heights podcast.

Despite the good times, a previous source claimed Swift, 35, wasn't all about it.

"She thought it was going to be a low-key brother-bonding weekend with Travis and Jason, because that's how he presented it," the insider noted.

Swift "wasn't expecting Travis to be hanging out with Justin and gambling," the source said.

