Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Marriage Rumors Mount as Latest Huge Clue Is Revealed They Have Got Secretly Hitched

As photos of Swift and Kelce, both 35, at the wedding went viral online, wedding planner Ellie Nottoli, who worked on the event, shared a photo of the A-list couple's invitation.

Fans were quick to point out the invite was addressed to "Taylor and Travis Kelce."

The minor detail spread like wildfire across social media, fueling speculation over whether or not the couple secretly got hitched before the event.

Some disbelievers claimed Swift has become so popular, there's no need to use her last name, as they pointed to superstars Cher and Beyoncé.