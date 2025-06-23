Your tip
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Marriage Rumors Mount as Latest Huge Clue Is Revealed They Have Got Secretly Hitched

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sparked secret marriage rumors.

June 23 2025, Published 5:21 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift has sparked rumors of a secret wedding with boyfriend Travis Kelce again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Eagle-eyed Swifties zoned in on a small but seemingly major detail after the couple recently attended the wedding of Chicago Bears star Cole Kmet and Emily Jarosz.

Husband & Wife?

taylor swift and travis kelce spark marriage rumors with one small detail
Source: @ELLIESTYLED/INSTAGRAM

The wedding invitation was addressed to 'Taylor and Travis Kelce.'

As photos of Swift and Kelce, both 35, at the wedding went viral online, wedding planner Ellie Nottoli, who worked on the event, shared a photo of the A-list couple's invitation.

Fans were quick to point out the invite was addressed to "Taylor and Travis Kelce."

The minor detail spread like wildfire across social media, fueling speculation over whether or not the couple secretly got hitched before the event.

Some disbelievers claimed Swift has become so popular, there's no need to use her last name, as they pointed to superstars Cher and Beyoncé.

Shutting Down Rumors

travis kelce taylor swift bonding baby
Source: MEGA

Days later Swift referred to Kelce as her 'boyfriend' during a surprise visit to a Florida children's hospital.

As fans argued over whether or not the invitation was real, as well as etiquette for how to address a non-married couple, Swift seemingly shut down marriage rumors days later during a surprise visit to a Florida children's hospital.

While visiting patients at the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood, one shocked patient asked the pop star what she was doing in Florida as they processed Swift randomly showing up to their room.

Swift replied: "My boyfriend is training here, so I just thought I'd come and see how you're doing, just drop in on you, you know what I mean?"

Staying A Swift

travis kelce burning out partying with taylor swift killing nfl game
Source: TAYLORSWIFT_AND_TRAVISKELCE/INSTAGRAM

Some fans still weren't convinced the couple did not secretly tie the knot and accused Swift of 'lying.'

Although some fans took Swift's use of "boyfriend" as confirmation she's yet to tie the knot with the NFL star, who she has been dating for about two years, others refused to believe she was just dating Kelce.

One X user wrote: "The way she says 'boyfriend' and her body language is sending me."

Another referenced Swift's middle name as they called the singer out: "Be a better liar Alison."

Meanwhile, an insider alleged it would be hard to tell solely from a wedding guest invitation if Swift was a married woman because they claimed she wouldn't take Kelce's last name.

The source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "She's not married – yet.

"When she gets married, it's on her terms. And that Swift name's not changing.

"She built the brand of Taylor Swift. She's not giving that up. Not even for Travis."

scooter braun shocked by taylor swifts reaction to him buying her music
Source: MEGA

An insider claimed even if Swift and Kelce got hitched, she wouldn't change her last name because of the 'brand' she's built.

This isn't the first time the couple has sparked wedding or engagement rumors.

As RadarOnline.com reported, insiders revealed the pair were spotted house hunting in Montana.

Sources claimed the couple could put down roots in Montana because there's "no paparazzi, no pressure. Just mountains, good food, and close friends. It's their happy place."

Their Montana trip came as a separate source explained how Kelce's devastating Super Bowl loss derailed the couple's future plans.

The source said: "The idea was Travis would win the Super Bowl and go out in a blaze of glory, so they'd have more time to be together and could plan a wedding and a baby.

"Fans want them to start a family the sooner the better."

While rumors swirled about Kelce's retirement, he committed to another NFL season, which the source said was "understandable he doesn't want to go out with a loss."

