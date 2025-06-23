Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Marriage Rumors Mount as Latest Huge Clue Is Revealed They Have Got Secretly Hitched
Taylor Swift has sparked rumors of a secret wedding with boyfriend Travis Kelce again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Eagle-eyed Swifties zoned in on a small but seemingly major detail after the couple recently attended the wedding of Chicago Bears star Cole Kmet and Emily Jarosz.
Husband & Wife?
As photos of Swift and Kelce, both 35, at the wedding went viral online, wedding planner Ellie Nottoli, who worked on the event, shared a photo of the A-list couple's invitation.
Fans were quick to point out the invite was addressed to "Taylor and Travis Kelce."
The minor detail spread like wildfire across social media, fueling speculation over whether or not the couple secretly got hitched before the event.
Some disbelievers claimed Swift has become so popular, there's no need to use her last name, as they pointed to superstars Cher and Beyoncé.
Shutting Down Rumors
As fans argued over whether or not the invitation was real, as well as etiquette for how to address a non-married couple, Swift seemingly shut down marriage rumors days later during a surprise visit to a Florida children's hospital.
While visiting patients at the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood, one shocked patient asked the pop star what she was doing in Florida as they processed Swift randomly showing up to their room.
Swift replied: "My boyfriend is training here, so I just thought I'd come and see how you're doing, just drop in on you, you know what I mean?"
Staying A Swift
Although some fans took Swift's use of "boyfriend" as confirmation she's yet to tie the knot with the NFL star, who she has been dating for about two years, others refused to believe she was just dating Kelce.
One X user wrote: "The way she says 'boyfriend' and her body language is sending me."
Another referenced Swift's middle name as they called the singer out: "Be a better liar Alison."
Meanwhile, an insider alleged it would be hard to tell solely from a wedding guest invitation if Swift was a married woman because they claimed she wouldn't take Kelce's last name.
The source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "She's not married – yet.
"When she gets married, it's on her terms. And that Swift name's not changing.
"She built the brand of Taylor Swift. She's not giving that up. Not even for Travis."
This isn't the first time the couple has sparked wedding or engagement rumors.
As RadarOnline.com reported, insiders revealed the pair were spotted house hunting in Montana.
Sources claimed the couple could put down roots in Montana because there's "no paparazzi, no pressure. Just mountains, good food, and close friends. It's their happy place."
Their Montana trip came as a separate source explained how Kelce's devastating Super Bowl loss derailed the couple's future plans.
The source said: "The idea was Travis would win the Super Bowl and go out in a blaze of glory, so they'd have more time to be together and could plan a wedding and a baby.
"Fans want them to start a family the sooner the better."
While rumors swirled about Kelce's retirement, he committed to another NFL season, which the source said was "understandable he doesn't want to go out with a loss."