EXCLUSIVE: Travis Kelce 'Not on the Ball at All' as 'Burning Candle at Both Ends' by Partying With Taylor Swift is 'Killing His NFL Game'

Travis Kelce is determined to finish his pro career on top, but insiders say his friends fear the towering tight end has lost his edge after living the cushy high life with superstar galpal Taylor Swift, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs star has been hitting the gym hard as NFL training camp creeps closer and even rented a Boca Raton mansion for working out, but insiders whisper that he's burning the candle at both ends – struggling to keep up with the brutal football grind and the glitzy whirlwind of A-list life.

"He's been trying to live two lives, and he's paying the price," our source said.

As readers know, the football star and the 35-year-old Bad Blood beauty have practically been joined at the hip since they started dating in the summer of 2023.