Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Travis Kelce 'Not on the Ball at All' as 'Burning Candle at Both Ends' by Partying With Taylor Swift is 'Killing His NFL Game'

travis kelce burning out partying with taylor swift killing nfl game
Source: TAYLORSWIFT_AND_TRAVISKELCE/INSTAGRAM

Travis Kelce is burning candle at both ends by partying with Taylor Swift.

June 17 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Travis Kelce is determined to finish his pro career on top, but insiders say his friends fear the towering tight end has lost his edge after living the cushy high life with superstar galpal Taylor Swift, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs star has been hitting the gym hard as NFL training camp creeps closer and even rented a Boca Raton mansion for working out, but insiders whisper that he's burning the candle at both ends – struggling to keep up with the brutal football grind and the glitzy whirlwind of A-list life.

"He's been trying to live two lives, and he's paying the price," our source said.

As readers know, the football star and the 35-year-old Bad Blood beauty have practically been joined at the hip since they started dating in the summer of 2023.

Huge Distraction

Source: MEGA

Swift's glam lifestyle is draining Kelce's NFL edge, insiders warn.

"He's crazy about her. She's become the center of his world and a lot of people are convinced that's taken a toll on his game," the insider added.

Three-time Super Bowl champ Kelce and his Chiefs suffered a devastating loss when the Philadelphia Eagles clobbered them 40 – 22 in February's Super Bowl LIX.

Although a Swift source dismissed talk that the relationship is affecting his performance on the field, according to the insider, worried pals are begging Travis to focus on his career or risk getting wrecked on the field next season.

"He's already on the older side and most guys retire by 30. If he wants to stay competitive, he can't live this life of excess with Taylor anymore," warned our source. "He swears he's putting football first, but it's not so easy to suddenly switch gears."

No Grit

Source: MEGA

Kansas City Chiefs pals fear the tight end's Hollywood whirl is costing him his game-day grit.

With training camp set to start in July, sources said the 6-foot-5, 250-pound hulk is working overtime to make sure he's in shape, but it's taking a huge toll.

"Fancy dinners with Taylor and the wild Hollywood parties are out. Now, it's nothing but bland healthy food and quiet nights," said our source. "He's gone from one extreme to the other."

Source: MEGA

Kelce may call it quits if he can't keep up with the pace of his career, sources say.

But sources said it may already be too late.

One told us: "There's a lot of speculation that he may pack it in at the end of this season, or even before.

"He's got a lot of pride – if he can't keep up, he'll pull the plug."

