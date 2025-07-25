Billionaire Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein Once Boasted to His Victim That Bill Clinton 'Likes Them Young'

Despite Clinton's denials, Giuffre claimed she once met him on Epstein’s Caribbean island. She died by suicide at her home in Western Australia in April.

In a a 2011 interview obtained by RadarOnline.com, Giuffre said: "We all dined together that night. Jeffrey was at the head of the table. Bill was at his left, and Ghislaine was at Bill’s left," while they were on the island

To Maxwell’s left were "two olive-skinned brunettes who'd flown in with us from New York."

Giuffre added: "I'd never met them before. I'd say they were no older than 17. They weren’t there for me, Jeffrey, or Ghislaine because I was there to have sex with Jeffrey. Maybe Jeffrey thought they would entertain Bill.

"I knew Bill was a sleaze dog."

The ex-president's name did appear in flight logs showing that he flew on Epstein's private jet in 2002 and 2003, although they were to locations outside the Caribbean, and there is no indication of any wrongdoing by Clinton.

In his 2024 memoir Citizen: My Life After the White House, Clinton claimed Epstein offered him use of his plane in support of his work with the Clinton Foundation.

"I had always thought Epstein was odd but had no inkling of the crimes he was committing," Clinton wrote.

"He hurt a lot of people, but I knew nothing about it, and by the time he was first arrested in 2005, I had stopped contact with him. I’ve never visited his island."