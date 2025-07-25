Billionaire Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein Once Boasted to His Victim That Bill Clinton 'Likes Them Young'
Billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein allegedly made the disgusting boast to one of his victims that former President Bill Clinton "likes them young," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The shocking remark came to light after a judge unsealed documents related to Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre's defamation lawsuit against his accomplice and girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, in 2015. The two settled the suit in 2017, and now thousands of pages from the deposition have been made public.
'Clinton Likes Them Young'
Victim Johanna Sjoberg divulged the revolting details about the former president, 78, as part of a 2016 deposition in Giuffre's case.
"(Epstein) said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls," she testified under oath.
Sjoberg also said she was aware that Epstein and Clinton had a business relationship, but later discovered how close the men were.
"I knew he had dealings with Bill Clinton. I did not know they were friends until I read the Vanity Fair article about them going to Africa together," Sjoberg stated.
Sjoberg clarified that she'd never personally met Clinton, nor did she see him on Little Saint James, Epstein's private island in the Caribbean that became notorious as a location where he allegedly flew in guests for sex with underage girls.
Name Appears in Documents
In the new documents released on Wednesday, July 23, Clinton's name appeared at least 73 times. His name also appeared in portions of the same lawsuit that were released in January 2024.
The Clinton Foundation chief has acknowledged that he and Epstein were former associates but has vehemently denied ever going to his island. He also said he knew "nothing" about the "terrible crimes" Epstein was associated with, referring to sex with minors and sex trafficking.
Clinton's spokesperson told CNN on Wednesday that it "been nearly 20 years since President Clinton last had contact with Epstein."
'I Never Visited His Island'
Despite Clinton's denials, Giuffre claimed she once met him on Epstein’s Caribbean island. She died by suicide at her home in Western Australia in April.
In a a 2011 interview obtained by RadarOnline.com, Giuffre said: "We all dined together that night. Jeffrey was at the head of the table. Bill was at his left, and Ghislaine was at Bill’s left," while they were on the island
To Maxwell’s left were "two olive-skinned brunettes who'd flown in with us from New York."
Giuffre added: "I'd never met them before. I'd say they were no older than 17. They weren’t there for me, Jeffrey, or Ghislaine because I was there to have sex with Jeffrey. Maybe Jeffrey thought they would entertain Bill.
"I knew Bill was a sleaze dog."
The ex-president's name did appear in flight logs showing that he flew on Epstein's private jet in 2002 and 2003, although they were to locations outside the Caribbean, and there is no indication of any wrongdoing by Clinton.
In his 2024 memoir Citizen: My Life After the White House, Clinton claimed Epstein offered him use of his plane in support of his work with the Clinton Foundation.
"I had always thought Epstein was odd but had no inkling of the crimes he was committing," Clinton wrote.
"He hurt a lot of people, but I knew nothing about it, and by the time he was first arrested in 2005, I had stopped contact with him. I’ve never visited his island."
'Childlike Curiousity'
Despite Clinton maintaining he wasn't good pals with Epstein, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, July 24, that he contributed a personal note to the financier for his 50th birthday in 2003.
The book of letters was gathered by Maxwell, 63, from among her boyfriend's famous friends to put in a leather-bound album as a keepsake.
The paper claimed Clinton's handwritten entry read: “It’s reassuring isn’t it, to have lasted as long, across all the years of learning and knowing, adventures and [illegible word], and also to have your childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference and the solace of friends.”
Clinton's camp has not commented on the WSJ's report.
The politician left office after two terms in 2001. Epstein wasn't arrested until 2006 on multiple counts of unlawful sex with a minor. He pleaded guilty in June 2008 to charges of soliciting prostitution, including from a minor, and served less than a year in prison.