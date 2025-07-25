Your tip
'Childlike Curiosity': Bill Clinton Praised Jeffrey Epstein in Same Birthday Album Letter at the Center of Trump’s $10Billion Lawsuit Against Wall Street Journal

July 25 2025, Published 10:27 a.m. ET

Bill Clinton has praised Jeffrey Epstein in the same birthday album at the center of Donald Trump's $10billion lawsuit.

RadarOnline.com can reveal how Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell had a handful of powerful, well-known figures submit letters for a gift to the sick predator in 2003.

Clinton wrote a special note in Epstein's book.

Three years before Epstein faced disturbing criminal charges, he was presented a book with entries from many prominent figures - one being former president Clinton.

According to reports, the birthday gift included a page with a paragraphallegedly in Clinton’s handwriting.

It read: "It’s reassuring isn’t it, to have lasted as long, across all the years of learning and knowing, adventures and [illegible word], and also to have your childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference and the solace of friends."

The former president was among many famous faces featured in the book – others included were Trump, Wall Street billionaire Leon Black, fashion designer Vera Wang and media owner Mort Zuckerman.

Clinton has attempted to defend his relationship with the late sex predator for years.

For many years, Clinton has attempted to defend his relationship with the late sex predator after the two were seen in multiple photos together from various events.

The former president wrote in his memoir, Citizen, Clinton defended the famous photos of him on Epstein's private plane and claimed they only discussed "politics and economics" and he never traveled to Epstein's island.

In the book he wrote: "The bottom line is, even though it allowed me to visit the work of my foundation, traveling on Epstein’s plane was not worth the years of questioning afterward."

He added in the book: "He hurt a lot of people, but I knew nothing about it, and by the time he was first arrested in 2005, I had stopped contact with him. I’ve never visited his island. I wish I had never met him."

Clinton also claimed he thought Epstein was "odd" but had "no inkling of the crimes he was committing."

Split photo of Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

A Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein exposé is said to have the president shaking in his boots.

On July 17, reports surfaced about Trump's message to the late sex predator for the birthday book.

The letter bearing Trump’s signature featured the outline of a naked woman, which appears to be hand-drawn with a marker.

The message concluded: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

After the report was released, Trump blasted: “This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story. I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women. It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”

On Friday, July 18, Trump sued the Wall Street Journal and its owner, Rupert Murdoch, in Miami federal court on Friday, seeking at least $10 billion on each of two defamation counts.

Trump claimed the newspaper defamed him in the report posted on July 17, claiming his name was featured in the birthday gift.

Split photo of Donald Trump, Rupert Murdoch
Source: MEGA

Rupert Murdoch is said to be unfazed by Donald Trump and his defamation lawsuit.

