'Childlike Curiosity': Bill Clinton Praised Jeffrey Epstein in Same Birthday Album Letter at the Center of Trump’s $10Billion Lawsuit Against Wall Street Journal

For many years, Clinton has attempted to defend his relationship with the late sex predator after the two were seen in multiple photos together from various events.

The former president wrote in his memoir, Citizen, Clinton defended the famous photos of him on Epstein's private plane and claimed they only discussed "politics and economics" and he never traveled to Epstein's island.

In the book he wrote: "The bottom line is, even though it allowed me to visit the work of my foundation, traveling on Epstein’s plane was not worth the years of questioning afterward."

He added in the book: "He hurt a lot of people, but I knew nothing about it, and by the time he was first arrested in 2005, I had stopped contact with him. I’ve never visited his island. I wish I had never met him."

Clinton also claimed he thought Epstein was "odd" but had "no inkling of the crimes he was committing."