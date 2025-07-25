Hailey Bieber Goes Off On Divorce Rumors and Admits She's Going 'Crazy' in Revealing Interview — As Troubled and 'Broke' Husband Justin Rattles Marriage

"Learning to live with a new version of myself is very difficult. And having to do all this while you're reading falsehoods like 'They're getting divorced' or 'They're no longer happy together' on the Internet is something that really freaks you out. I'm not even sure I can explain it. It's a crazy life," Hailey dished.

The model revealed how challenging life became after giving birth to the couple's first child, son Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.

"The postpartum phase is the most delicate period I have ever gone through in my life," she explained.

Even pregnancy with Jack was a total shock to her, after realizing how it would change the dynamic between herself and Justin.

"The pregnancy was hard for me to accept," she dramatically recalled. "It was a surprise. And you have to deal with so many emotions. You realize your life will never be the same again. Yes, it changes for the better, but it will still never be the same. You will never be alone again, nor just you and your partner."

Hailey called it "a huge challenge for me, mentally."