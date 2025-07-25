Hailey Bieber Goes Off On Divorce Rumors and Admits She's Going 'Crazy' in Revealing Interview — As Troubled and 'Broke' Husband Justin Rattles Marriage
Hailey Bieber has blasted the constant rumors that she and husband Justin Bieber are miserable and on the verge of a divorce.
The Rhode founder, 28, spilled in a new interview how the ongoing chatter about her marriage is making her "crazy," all while having to adjust to life as a new mom.
'Reading Falsehoods'
"Learning to live with a new version of myself is very difficult. And having to do all this while you're reading falsehoods like 'They're getting divorced' or 'They're no longer happy together' on the Internet is something that really freaks you out. I'm not even sure I can explain it. It's a crazy life," Hailey dished.
The model revealed how challenging life became after giving birth to the couple's first child, son Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.
"The postpartum phase is the most delicate period I have ever gone through in my life," she explained.
Even pregnancy with Jack was a total shock to her, after realizing how it would change the dynamic between herself and Justin.
"The pregnancy was hard for me to accept," she dramatically recalled. "It was a surprise. And you have to deal with so many emotions. You realize your life will never be the same again. Yes, it changes for the better, but it will still never be the same. You will never be alone again, nor just you and your partner."
Hailey called it "a huge challenge for me, mentally."
Still Playing Defense
This is the second time in recent months that Hailey used a major interview as a platform to say her marriage with Justin is just fine and she's desperately sick of the social media chatter that their relationship is in deep trouble.
“Well, I thought seven years in it would've already, and it hasn't," she groaned about ongoing split speculation. "You would think after having a child, people would maybe move on, chill out a little bit, but no."
Ironically, Hailey's revelation to Vogue for their summer issue dredged up how her husband had cruelly told her she would never make the cover of the fashion bible. Justin went on to share deeply personal details of a "huge fight" where he admitted to being "so mean."
"Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight," he began in the caption of an Instagram post showing Hailey's big cover. "I told hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue. Yikes I know, so mean."
The "Peaches" singer remembered slinging the humiliating taunt because he "felt so disrespected" and "thought, I gotta get even."
"I think as we mature, we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even. Honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection."
Justin then apologized to his wife, telling her, "So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a Vogue cover cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken."
Helping With Bills?
The latest chapter in ongoing speculation about the state of the Biebers' marriage came when Hailey raked in an eye-watering $1 billion by selling her Rhode brand to e.l.f. Beauty in May.
While it was a windfall for the beauty entrepreneur, it came amid ongoing reports of Justin's money woes.
Within the last few months, fans feared that the Grammy winner might use some of his wife's financial bonanza to get him out of debt after canceling his Justice Tour in 2022.
Justin's former manager, Scooter Braun, agreed to pay AEG through his company HYBE. After Hailey's billion-dollar deal, Justin eventually reached a financial settlement with Braun, 44, agreeing to pay him $31.5 for the tour money loss as well as unpaid commissions.
"The historic sale of Rhode is a huge accomplishment for Hailey and is completely separate from her husband and his business affairs," the brunette beauty's rep was forced to explain about the couple's finances.