EXCLUSIVE: Justin Bieber's Marriage Declared 'Officially Dead' — As 'Real Motivation' Emerges For Spiraling Singer's Savage Father's Day Post

Tortured pop brat Justin Bieber confessed to feeling "broken" and "exhausted" in a raw Instagram story following a barrage of alarming Father's Day posts – some of which fans believe signaled the end of his troubled marriage to Hailey Bieber.

Sources have now told RadarOnline.com the pair's relationship is indeed "officially dead" due to the singer's barmy behavior.

Justin, 31, recently posted online: "People keep telling me to heal. Don't you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already. I know I'm broken. I know I have anger issues."

It came hours after he shared more than 20 chaotic posts to his 294 million Instagram followers, many of them cryptic, erratic, and at times seemingly directed at his model wife.