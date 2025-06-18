EXCLUSIVE: Justin Bieber's Marriage Declared 'Officially Dead' — As 'Real Motivation' Emerges For Spiraling Singer's Savage Father's Day Post
Tortured pop brat Justin Bieber confessed to feeling "broken" and "exhausted" in a raw Instagram story following a barrage of alarming Father's Day posts – some of which fans believe signaled the end of his troubled marriage to Hailey Bieber.
Sources have now told RadarOnline.com the pair's relationship is indeed "officially dead" due to the singer's barmy behavior.
Justin, 31, recently posted online: "People keep telling me to heal. Don't you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already. I know I'm broken. I know I have anger issues."
It came hours after he shared more than 20 chaotic posts to his 294 million Instagram followers, many of them cryptic, erratic, and at times seemingly directed at his model wife.
Fractured Romance
The disturbing social media spree included a photo of Bieber smoking a blunt, videos of him lying on the floor filming his feet, and a jarring caption over a luxury watch and designer backpacks reading: "Happy Daddy Day to me u lil ho" — which fans believe was aimed at Hailey, 27, the mother of his ten-month-old son, Jack Blues.
Sources close to the couple now say their relationship is "totally over" – with Hailey quietly weighing up her exit from their seven-year marriage.
A source familiar with the situation said: "Hailey has reached her limit. She's been covering for Justin for years, but now she's focused on her own life — her career, her son, and her sanity."
She also has the means to quit the marriage thanks to her $1billion fortune – which could also lead to Justin being crushed in divorce proceedings if she foes with heavyweight lawyers, sources tell us.
Bieber and Hailey, née Baldwin, first met in 2009 backstage at NBC’s Today show when she was introduced to him by her father, actor Stephen Baldwin.
Druggy Social Posts
They began dating almost a decade later and married in a New York courthouse in 2018 after a whirlwind summer romance. A lavish second ceremony followed in 2019 at a South Carolina resort.
But behind the glossy Instagram posts and public declarations of love, insiders say the couple's bond has eroded under the weight of Bieber’s long-standing mental health struggles, substance use, and public meltdowns.
"She's been protecting him for so long, but she's done playing the role of caregiver," a source said – adding: "It's like she's raising two children – Jack and Justin. And now she's totally emotionally spent."
While Bieber has spoken candidly in the past about getting sober following a 2014 DUI arrest, his recent posts – including images of cannabis, smoke-filled selfies, and rambling videos – have reignited fears about his well-being.
A former friend of the singer said: "He was once the brightest star in the world, but now he just looks lost. The talent is still there – but the pain is louder than anything."
Hailey's silence on Father’s Day only fueled speculation her relationship with Justin is on the rocks.
Though the couple appeared to spend time together that day, she did not share a tribute to her husband – a striking omission considering it was his first Father's Day as a dad.
Meanwhile, on Mother’s Day last month, Bieber posted: "Love u moms but mothers day sucks a--."
In contrast, Hailey celebrated the occasion by posting several photos with baby Jack, again pointedly excluding her husband.
Doting Dad
Her booming skincare brand, Rhode, was recently acquired in a deal reportedly worth more than $1billion.
One entertainment insider commented: "Hailey's in a different place now. She has her own success, her own voice, and doesn't need to rely on Justin for relevance or stability."
Though there has been no official confirmation from either party, those close to the couple suggest Hailey is already preparing for a possible split.
"She's not rushing,' the source said. "But the love isn’t enough anymore. She's choosing peace – and she finally has the power and money to walk away."