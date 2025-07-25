EXCLUSIVE: Malcolm Jamal-Warner Died ‘Totally Conflicted’ Over Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Shame — And How It Cost Sitcom Stars Millions in Earnings

In recent years, Warner had expressed regret over the show's lost potential – particularly in the era of reboots and nostalgia-fueled revivals.

Speaking to journalist Jemele Hill in 2023, Warner said: “We could have made a lot of money. Fuller House, they’re doing their thing.The Conners, man, we’d be making a killing right now.”

Asked whether he felt bitter about how Cosby’s actions had derailed that opportunity, Warner added: “No. Not resentment… I get how this business works. And just that whole situation is so layered, man.”

He went on: “I can’t defend him or his actions at all. But I also can’t throw him under the bus completely… it’s so complex and it’s so many shades of gray, that most people will never get.”

Warner often spoke with pride about his work on The Cosby Show, but admitted the allegations against its leading man had left an unshakable stain.

“Regardless of how some people may feel about the show now, I’m still proud of the legacy and having been a part of such an iconic show,” he said in 2023.

Though Warner managed a successful career post-Cosby, including roles in Malcolm & Eddie and Reed Between the Lines, he was open about the financial impact. But he said he “set up this life after the show so my life would not have to be dependent upon that show or dependent upon Theo.”