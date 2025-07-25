EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Seacrest's Health Crisis – 'Wheel of Fortune' Host's Concerning Weight Loss and 'Hollow Cheeks' Sparks Fresh Fan Fears
Ryan Seacrest's emaciated appearance has fans fearing for his health – and RadarOnline.com can reveal friends are equally concerned that something's amiss because the media mogul seems to eat like a hog.
The Wheel of Fortune host, 50, posted a series of photos on Instagram – including pics of him wearing ankle weights and holding a pan of grub.
Fears For Ryan
"He loves to tell people how much he eats and what he eats and that he's indulging in pasta and carbs, and that he's absolutely fine – but no one is buying that," an insider explained.
"He doesn't look healthy. His clothes just hang on his frame. There's a hollowness to his cheeks. They look sunken – and even his neck and shoulders look scrawny."
One follower said of the gaunt guy, "He looks frail to me."
Another remarked, "Ryan! Are you okay? You are way too thin! I know you can cook, so turn on that stove and cook some pork chops and mashed potatoes." And a third said: "Ryan, you're getting too skinny."
The insider said: "If he's eating plates of food, why is he skin and bones? He can't have a magical metabolism. Either he's not eating – or if he is eating, then why isn't he gaining weight? It's worrisome that there may be a deeper issue with his health."
Medical Issue Fears
But a pal insisted Seacrest has no medical issues and is "totally fine," adding he's been working with a new trainer and doing pilates and yoga.
However, according to the tipster, the hustling Hollywood hotshot is running himself ragged as emcee of Wheel, American Idol, his weekday morning radio show and weekly American Top 40 countdown program.
Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated Seacrest, told RadarOnline.com: "He may have a condition that is causing him to lose weight. If he were exercising vigorously and on a diet, he should be losing mostly fat.
"On the other hand, he has lost a very significant amount of muscle. He could be willfully restricting calories severely enough to do this – but this is very unlikely."
Mirkin said a healthy weight for 5-foot-8 Seacrest would be around 160 pounds – but notes the skeletal star appears to be just 140.
The doctor warned: "Severe loss of muscle is often a sign of disease."