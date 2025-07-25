EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Seacrest's Health Crisis – 'Wheel of Fortune' Host's Concerning Weight Loss and 'Hollow Cheeks' Sparks Fresh Fan Fears

The Wheel of Fortune host, 50, posted a series of photos on Instagram – including pics of him wearing ankle weights and holding a pan of grub.

Ryan Seacrest 's emaciated appearance has fans fearing for his health – and RadarOnline.com can reveal friends are equally concerned that something's amiss because the media mogul seems to eat like a hog.

Despite flaunting plates of pasta and carbs online, Ryan Seacrest's skeletal look has fans doubting he's really eating that much.

"He loves to tell people how much he eats and what he eats and that he's indulging in pasta and carbs, and that he's absolutely fine – but no one is buying that," an insider explained.

"He doesn't look healthy. His clothes just hang on his frame. There's a hollowness to his cheeks. They look sunken – and even his neck and shoulders look scrawny."

One follower said of the gaunt guy, "He looks frail to me."

Another remarked, "Ryan! Are you okay? You are way too thin! I know you can cook, so turn on that stove and cook some pork chops and mashed potatoes." And a third said: "Ryan, you're getting too skinny."

The insider said: "If he's eating plates of food, why is he skin and bones? He can't have a magical metabolism. Either he's not eating – or if he is eating, then why isn't he gaining weight? It's worrisome that there may be a deeper issue with his health."