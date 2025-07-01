Your tip
Ryan Seacrest Sparks Major Health Concerns Over 'Weak' Body — As Fans Claim 'Something Is Off' With 'Wheel of Fortune' Host

Photo of Ryan Seacrest
Source: MEGA;@ryanseacrest/instagram

Ryan Seacrest’s ‘frail’ appearance sparked panic among his Instagram followers.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 1 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Ryan Seacrest has sparked major concern for his health after sharing a series of photos on Instagram, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Fans were quick to point out the Wheel of Fortune host, 50, looked "frail" and "weak," leading many to believe "something is off" with the TV legend.

Instagram Scare

bachelor ryan seacrests lover blonde entrepreneur intern network
Source: MEGA

Followers thought Seacrest looked 'gaunt’ in his Instagram post.

On Monday, June 30, Seacrest shared a carousel post on Instagram, simply captioning the post: "Lately."

The first photo in the series featured a full-body shot of the game show host as he stood on a deck with rows of vibrant green trees behind him.

Seacrest wore a tan short-sleeve button-down shirt tucked into matching tan pants with a brown belt and cream colored shoes. He posed with his hands in his pockets as he looked toward the ground.

His loose-fitting pants and shirt emphasized his slimmed-down frame.

'Something Looks Off'

ryan seacrest sparks health concerns over afraila appearance
Source: @RYANSEACREST/INSTAGRAM

Fans begged Seacrest to not lose any more weight in the comment section.

Concerned fans rushed to the comment section.

One Instagram user wrote: "He looks frail to me. I hope he's doing ok!"

Another added: "What is going on here?!? Something looks off."

Several urged Seacrest not to lose any more weight, with one declaring: "Ryan, I adore you, but... You are looking too thin. Sometimes being too thin can age a person."

A second user added, "Ryan, you’re getting too skinny!” as a third echoed: "Ryan, I respect your love for fitness and eating well… But you’re looking pretty gaunt..."

Ozempic Speculation

ryan seacrest sparks health concerns over afraila appearance
Source: @RYANSEACREST/INSTAGRAM

Seacrest shared snaps of himself working out in the same post.

Several users speculated if Seacrest had jumped on Hollywood’s latest weight-loss obsession, GLP-1 injectables.

One user wrote: "I wonder if he’s on Ozempic or one like it. Not that he needs to be."

A second said: "Glp-1 meds are not kind to already thin people."

While dozens voiced concern over Seacrest’s weight, many rushed to defend the former American Idol host.

An annoyed supporter replied to comments about potential Ozempic use and wrote: "He’s clearly eating clean and lifting weights! Why does everyone assume that if you look fit, you took Ozempic!"

Defenders

bachelor ryan seacrests lover blonde entrepreneur intern network
Source: MEGA

Other fans defended Seacrest and shamed those commenting on his weight.

Others thought comments on Seacrest’s body were uncalled for.

Musician Quigley Goode wrote: "IT IS NOT OK TO COMMENT ON SOMEONE'S BODY. Period. Just because he is a man/celebrity. THIS IS HIS PERSONAL ACCOUNT. He is a real human who has feelings and ages and CHANGES. Your concern for him is laced with judgment and is just plain rude. IT IS NOT OK TO COMMENT ON ANYONES BODY. Would you say these things to his face? Then don’t say them here."

Another said: "I just think it’s rude to tell someone they are too skinny. I get told this a lot, and I cannot help it with the medication I am on. Be positive and encouraging, y’all."

Some pushed back and insisted their comments were coming from a place of concern rather than judgment.

In the same post, Seacrest shared several photos of himself working out and relaxing.

