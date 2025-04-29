Former 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Announces Career Change While Replacement Ryan Seacrest Struggles to Keep Game Show Afloat

Pat Sajak may not be helping contestants with puzzles on Wheel of Fortune anymore, but he's still pursuing his passions as he's now focused on his acting career. The former TV host is putting his acting skills on display all while the man who replaced him on the iconic game show, Ryan Seacrest, struggles to find his footing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: CBS Sajak is now an actor following his 'Wheel of Fortune' exit.

The 78-year-old will star in a play titled Prescription: Murder at the Hawaii Theater alongside his long time friend KHON-TV Hawaii newscaster Joe Moore. Sajak – who spent 41 years on Wheel of Fortune – will play a psychiatrist named Dr. Roy Flemming, who has "carried out an ingenious plan to murder his wife, and established a perfect alibi," according to the production's website. Meanwhile, his buddy Moore, also 78, will play the looney detective investigating the crime. The new show will kick off on July 31 and run through August 10.

Source: MEGA Sajak was host of the iconic game show for 41 years.

Sajak said goodbye to his game show fans as well as co-host Vanna White in June 2004, gushing that hosting "came with a responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun. No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing, I hope. Just a game." However, the podium wasn't empty for long as current American Idol host took over, and it's been a rollercoaster to say the least as Seacrest has found himself making numerous gaffes, including failing to remind contestants of show rules that could help their chances to make cash. An insider previously said Sajak would take back his gig "in a heartbeat," but at the moment, it's Seacrest's job.

The source claimed: "Pat thought Ryan should never have been given the job in the first place. For a while everyone was saying Ryan was the best thing for the show and Mr. Wonderful – but now, he's not as perfect as they thought he was." Sajak "still has a lot of people who are loyal to him on the show and they're pushing for him and saying it was a big mistake for him to go in the first place." "If things keep teetering the way they've been, bosses may be willing to take Pat back," the insider concluded.

Source: CBS Seacrest has had ups and downs as Sajak's replacement.

Seacrest is said to be feeling the heat amid the pressure as another insider noted "everything he tries on the show seems to spark an outcry, and he's already fed up with the fan backlash. "He's getting the very distinct impression nothing will make them happy short of Pat coming out of retirement and hosting the show again." The 50-year-old is only locked into his contract for two years, so the future is still uncertain for the iconic program. However, despite the noise, Seacrest has moved forward with his job alongside White, 68, and Sajak's daughter Maggie – with the 30-year-old possibly being the next face to take over the show.

Source: MEGA Sajak's daughter Maggie may take over for Seacrest in the future if fans get their way.