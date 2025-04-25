EXCLUSIVE: Bitter Pat Sajak Privately 'Cheering' as Replacement Ryan Seacrest Fumbles and Bumbles 'Wheel of Fortune' Gig – 'He's Waiting in the Wings'
Driven to retire after hosting Wheel of Fortune for 41 years, sources say bitter Pat Sajak is cheering as his replacement, Ryan Seacrest, fumbles and bumbles the gig, and he's ready to jump back in if bosses ask.
RadarOnline.com can reveal fans are jumping all over Ryan for a series of gaffes, such as failing to remind contestants of show rules that could help their chances to make money.
One viewer said: "Makes me mad every time. Sometimes he reminds contestants how to solve these puzzles properly, and sometimes he doesn't. Doesn't seem fair. This contestant today looked pissed."
Another said: "Pat always made sure to list the rules for these more meta puzzles."
Meanwhile, a source noted that 78-year-old Sajak would take his old gig back "in a heartbeat."
"He's been waiting in the wings for this hotshot to fail, and seeing him flounder is making him hopeful of a return," said an insider.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Sajak was forced to retire after more than four decades of hosting.
Seacrest, 50, debuted on the puzzle game show last September, and while ratings have been solid, he's had a bumpy ride at times, with rival Jeopardy! currently ahead in the ratings at the No. 1 spot.
"Pat thought Ryan should never have been given the job in the first place," said the source. "For a while everyone was saying Ryan was the best thing for the show and Mr. Wonderful – but now, he's not as perfect as they thought he was."
At the same time, Sajak "still has a lot of people who are loyal to him on the show and they're pushing for him and saying it was a big mistake for him to go in the first place," the insider said. "If things keep teetering the way they've been, bosses may be willing to take Pat back."