EXCLUSIVE: 'Wheel of Fortune' Star Vanna White 'Going All Out' to Keep Longtime Boyfriend John Donaldson 'Happy in the Bedroom' After 'Months as a Workaholic'

As previously reported, the past year on the puzzle game show has been erratic for White, with Ryan Seacrest taking over for a "retiring" Pat Sajak and having to adjust to all kinds of changes.

But sources said White is finally learning not to let everything at work stress her out – and wreck her romance.

White and the real estate developer have been going strong for 13 years, ever since meeting at a barbecue at her home.

"She's jazzing up her appearance and trying wild new things to raise the temperature at home, and it's working," our insider said.

They added White recently got her first-ever tattoo with Donaldson in mind – a pink heart etched on the inside of her wrist.

White’s daughter, Gigi, a professional tattoo artist in L.A., performed the inking, as the TV beauty shared in a recent Instagram video.