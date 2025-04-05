Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Wheel of Fortune' Star Vanna White 'Going All Out' to Keep Longtime Boyfriend John Donaldson 'Happy in the Bedroom' After 'Months as a Workaholic'

'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White is said to be finally focusing on keeping her man John Donaldson happy after months as a workaholic.

April 5 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Vanna White was stressed by work and not paying longtime beau John Donaldson much attention, but RadarOnline.com can reveal she's making up for it now by getting in a sexier mood to make him feel more appreciated – and the 68-year-old Wheel of Fortune letter-turner is finally turning things around in the love department.

"Vanna's a sweet person and feels bad about the way she's neglected John," our source said. "He's been so patient."

Ryan Seacrest's arrival at 'Wheel of Fortune' got White in a spin over her job.

As previously reported, the past year on the puzzle game show has been erratic for White, with Ryan Seacrest taking over for a "retiring" Pat Sajak and having to adjust to all kinds of changes.

But sources said White is finally learning not to let everything at work stress her out – and wreck her romance.

White and the real estate developer have been going strong for 13 years, ever since meeting at a barbecue at her home.

"She's jazzing up her appearance and trying wild new things to raise the temperature at home, and it's working," our insider said.

They added White recently got her first-ever tattoo with Donaldson in mind – a pink heart etched on the inside of her wrist.

White’s daughter, Gigi, a professional tattoo artist in L.A., performed the inking, as the TV beauty shared in a recent Instagram video.

Our source said: "Part of the reason why Vanna decided to finally get a tattoo was to show John how fun and spontaneous she can be.

"She's also investing in sexier clothes and lingerie, playing soft music when he comes home, cooking special dinners.

"Vanna doesn't want him to think she's taken him for granted. She could see how her distracted behavior was affecting him – but now she's spoiling him and is vowing to keep John loved up."

