Trump's Economic Approval Rating Craters as President Rages at ' Major Loser' Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in Latest Tantrum Amid Financial Disaster
Donald Trump is losing support from Americans when it comes to his handling of the economy amid his decisions on tariffs as the stock markets continue to crash and burn.
The controversial president took out his frustration on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, blasting him as a " major loser" for not lowering interest rates, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a recent CNBC All-America Economic Survey, Trump is now seeing the worst economic approval numbers of his presidential career.
The survey noted 55 percent of the country completely disapprove of Trump's handling of the economy. About 49 percent of the public believe the economy will get worse over the next year,
Meanwhile, blue collar workers – who were a big part in getting Trump elected in November – remain positive, but their disapproval numbers have increased by 14 points compared to their average for his first term.
Jay Campbell, the Democratic pollster on the survey, responded: “Donald Trump was re-elected specifically to improve the economy, and so far, people are not liking what they’re seeing."
Amid the embarrassing numbers, Trump took to the platform Truth Social on Monday, April 21, to throw a tantrum, this time aiming it at Powell.
He raged: "'Preemptive Cuts' in Interest Rates are being called for by many. With Energy Costs way down, food prices (including Biden’s egg disaster!) substantially lower, and most other 'things' trending down, there is virtually no Inflation.
"With these costs trending so nicely downward, just what I predicted they would do, there can almost be no inflation, but there can be a SLOWING of the economy unless (Powell), a major loser, lowers interest rates, NOW."
He concluded: "Europe has already 'lowered' seven times. Powell has always been 'Too Late,' except when it came to the Election period when he lowered in order to help Sleepy Joe Biden, later Kamala (Harris), get elected. How did that work out?"
Trump – who appointed Powell during his first administration – is believed to be looking into whether he can terminate Powell before his term expires in May 2026.
According to Evercore ISI’s vice chairman, Krishna Guha, this would be another terrible move in a long list of bad decisions for Trump.
Guha said: "If you actually did try to remove the Federal Reserve chairman, I think you would see a severe reaction in markets with yields higher, dollars lower and equities selling off... I can’t believe that’s what the administration is trying to achieve."
While Trump, 78, continues to duke it out with Powell, 72, the stock markets show no signs of improving.
The S&P 500 was down roughly three percent in early afternoon trading on Monday, and has lost 12 percent of its value since the start of 2025.
Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly three percent and has decreased about 10 percent so far this year. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq is down almost 20 percent since January.
The former reality star previously announced his tariffs hike, including a baseline of 10 percent for imported goods from all countries, as well as “individualized” tariffs as high as 50% on a series of specific countries and regions.
Trump's financial bumblings have people thinking twice when it comes to living anywhere near his Mar-a-Lago compound in Florida.
One realtor said: "The Trump link is a thing. The rich and famous don't want to live next to Trump. He's the standard-bearer for trailer trash voters and people of high net worth don't want Trump as a neighbor given his current status in the world as a bully."