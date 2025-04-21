Trump's Economic Approval Rating Craters as President Rages at ' Major Loser' Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in Latest Tantrum Amid Financial Disaster

Jay Campbell, the Democratic pollster on the survey, responded: “Donald Trump was re-elected specifically to improve the economy, and so far, people are not liking what they’re seeing."

Amid the embarrassing numbers, Trump took to the platform Truth Social on Monday, April 21, to throw a tantrum, this time aiming it at Powell.

He raged: "'Preemptive Cuts' in Interest Rates are being called for by many. With Energy Costs way down, food prices (including Biden’s egg disaster!) substantially lower, and most other 'things' trending down, there is virtually no Inflation.

"With these costs trending so nicely downward, just what I predicted they would do, there can almost be no inflation, but there can be a SLOWING of the economy unless (Powell), a major loser, lowers interest rates, NOW."