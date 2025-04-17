AOC Will 'Lead the Democrats in 2028' After the 'Charismatic' Politician's Tour with Bernie Sanders Draws Big Numbers — Despite Rumors of Trump Seeking 3rd Term
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may find herself at the top of the Democrats' list to lead the party’s presidential ticket in 2028, according to election wiz Nate Silver.
The 35-year-old – better known as AOC – has been drawing big numbers during her "Fighting Oligarchy Tour" alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
AOC was selected during a “2028 Democratic primary draft” chat with GD Politics podcast host Galen Druke, who also selected the young politician to help the Democratic party right the ship.
Druke noted a recent Yale University poll that found AOC had one of the highest net favorability ratings among Democrats at plus 60 points.
He said: "I think there’s a lot of points in her favor at this very moment. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has broad appeal across the Democratic Party.
"I think equally important is the fact that she has very fervent support. I think a lot of people are gonna run in 2028 and it’s going to be a contest for attention and getting those sort of people who might be in your boat to turn out and stay with you through thick and thin.”
While the duo was on board with AOC, Silver added he isn't sure if the Bronx, New York, native – who Druke labeled as a "canny politician" and "charismatic" – will run for president. However, Druke used her current tour to show just how popular she is... and becoming.
AOC and Sanders, 83, have been touring the country together, drawing massive crowds amid President Trump and Elon Musk’s absurd policies and behavior.
The tour hit Los Angeles over the weekend, with a huge crowd on Saturday night. Sanders made an appearance alongside Rep. Maxwell Frost.
While on stage, Sanders ripped into the Trump administration and their attacks on government programs: “We’ve never gone through anything like this, but this is what I do want to say.
"Despair is not an option. Giving up and hiding under the covers is not acceptable. The stakes are just too high.”
AOC also called out Trump and his team, noting how billionaires seem to be controlling the country.
“This has been the big-money playbook, not just now but for decades,” she said. “That is why Donald Trump is not an aberration, he is the logical, inevitable conclusion of an American political system dominated by corporate and dark money. And if we are going to defeat him, we must defeat the system that created him.”
Meanwhile, 78-year-old Trump has hinted at somehow running for a third term... and it may be a reality, as it hinges on the interpretation of "election" in the 22nd Amendment and the loyalty of Vice President J.D. Vance.
The text of the full 22nd Amendment reads: "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once."
If Vance, 40, becomes the next president, he could choose to have Trump as his vice president in the 2028 election and, after winning the election, announce he resigns as soon as he's sworn in.