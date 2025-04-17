AOC Will 'Lead the Democrats in 2028' After the 'Charismatic' Politician's Tour with Bernie Sanders Draws Big Numbers — Despite Rumors of Trump Seeking 3rd Term

“This has been the big-money playbook, not just now but for decades,” she said. “That is why Donald Trump is not an aberration, he is the logical, inevitable conclusion of an American political system dominated by corporate and dark money. And if we are going to defeat him, we must defeat the system that created him.”

Meanwhile, 78-year-old Trump has hinted at somehow running for a third term... and it may be a reality, as it hinges on the interpretation of "election" in the 22nd Amendment and the loyalty of Vice President J.D. Vance.

The text of the full 22nd Amendment reads: "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once."